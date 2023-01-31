Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Nearing mound work
Means (elbow) said Sunday's he's throwing from 140 feet and expects to throw off a half-mound at the start of spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April and isn't expected to be ready for big-league action until at least July, but it's still a good sign he's ramping up his throwing program. A more detailed return timeline should come into focus as Means increases his throwing intensity over the next couple months.
CBS Sports
Orioles' DL Hall: Entering spring as starter
Hall will enter spring training as a starting pitcher, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. All but one of Hall's 11 appearances late last season came in relief, but he'll head into spring training as one of 12 competitors for five spots in Baltimore's rotation. The dynamic lefty might ultimately wind up in the bullpen over the long haul if he can't improve his control and command, but there's no reason to pull the plug on him as a starter yet. O's general manager Mike Elias wasn't ready to say Friday whether Hall might move to the bullpen if he doesn't win a rotation spot, or if he'd head to Triple-A Norfolk.
CBS Sports
Reds' Nick Plummer: Signs minors pact with Cincinnati
Plummer joined the Reds on a minor-league deal Friday. Plummer made his big-league debut last season with the Mets but didn't make much of an impression. He struck out 12 times while grabbing just four hits in 31 plate appearances, though two of those hits were home runs. He'll be fighting for a bench outfield spot in camp.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.B. Bukauskas: Outrighted to Triple-A
Bukauskas cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. After being claimed by the Mariners in mid-January and DFA'd Tuesday, Bukauskas is now set to begin 2023 in the Mariners' farm system and attend major-league spring training as a non-roster invitee. The 26-year-old right-hander recorded a 2.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 19.1 Triple-A innings last season.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Franklin German: Traded to ChiSox
German was traded to the White Sox from the Red Sox on Friday in exchange for Theo Denlinger. After being designated for assignment Monday to make room on Boston's roster for Richard Bleier, German will now attempt to carve out a role for himself in Chicago's bullpen. The 25-year-old righty cracked the majors for the first time last season, though he allowed eight earned runs over just four innings of work. German will more than likely begin the season in Triple-A again, where he put up a 2.58 ERA and 0.94 WHIP through 38.1 frames in 2022.
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Out until at least July
Means (elbow) won't rejoin the Orioles' rotation until at least July, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Means underwent Tommy John surgery in late April of last year, so it's not a surprise to hear the team isn't expecting to have him available at least until around the All-Star break. Fantasy managers would be wise to keep expectations low for the left-hander in 2023, with the hope that he can regain his form and workload in 2024.
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Cements starting role as rookie
Bellinger totaled 30 catches on 35 targets for 268 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the regular season in his rookie campaign. He added one rush for a two-yard touchdown. Bellinger saw his snap count rise steadily from Week 1 to Week 6 before suffering an eye injury against Jacksonville...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ian Clarkin: Agrees to MiLB deal
Seattle signed Clarkin to a minor-league contract back on Jan. 30. He was assigned to Double-A Arkansas after joining the organization. Clarkin was a first-round pick by the the Yankees in 2013, but he's struggled to stay healthy and didn't pitch at all last season after posting a 7.86 ERA in 2021 at the Double-A and Triple-A levels while he was a member of the Colorado organization. At this stage of his career, Clarkin is nothing more than roster fodder.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Luke Williams: Signs MiLB deal
Williams signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Friday. Williams was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers back in November and will remain in the Los Angeles system. The 26-year-old utility man recorded a .883 OPS through 58 plate appearances in Triple-A last year but just a .602 mark in 136 PAs split between the Giants and Marlins.
Comments / 0