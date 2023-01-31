Listen to Audacy's Friday Night Takeover with Thomas Rhett

Nashville stars are all lined up to join the Friday night party on Audacy!

Thomas Rhett has arrived at Country radio once again with a brand new single, “Angels Don’t Always Have Wigs.” The track (previously titled “Angels”), originally appeared on Rhett’s WHERE WE STARTED album which released in April 2022.

“This is my favorite song from the album,” Thomas said in a statement. “I wrote it from a personal perspective, but I think it will resonate with a lot of people.”

In addition to the new single, Rhett revealed he’s getting ready to hit the road once again with an all-new set of tour dates that will see him visiting 40 U.S. cities this summer on his HOME TEAM TOUR 23 .

