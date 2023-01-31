ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

UPDATE: Person of interest in custody after man tries to kidnap female student in Glenview

GLENVIEW (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A person of interest is in custody after a man allegedly grabbed a girl as she was stepping off a school bus earlier this week, Glenview police said.

Police responded Monday, at around 3:40 p.m., to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Kenicott Lane after claims of an attempted kidnapping.

According to detectives, the girl was leaving the school bus and met by an unknown man, who then grabbed her. Both fell to the ground. The girl then hit the suspect, causing the man to flee on foot, get into a SUV, and then drive south on Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The girl was not hurt in the incident.

Glenview police detectives continue to investigate. Police would not release further information.

