Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Feb. 9. • The Boston-bred, Brooklyn-based indie-pop band Lake Street Dive intends to create a casual vibe on each stop of its Gather Round Sounds Tour, which comes to Prudential Hall at NJPAC in Newark, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. In an Instagram post, they wrote that they want to make these shows “easy going, semi-acoustic evenings full of the fan favs, some deep cuts, and maybe even some works in progress in our most relaxed, basement couch setting yet.” Singer-songwriter Monica Martin opens.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO