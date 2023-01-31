ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
njarts.net

Shakespeare Theatre of NJ announces 2023 season

Works by Tennessee Williams, Samuel Beckett and, of course, William Shakespeare, will be among the offerings of The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s 61st season, which will take place mostly at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre at Drew University in Madison, though it will also include an outdoor production at the Greek amphitheater at Saint Elizabeth University in Florham Park.
MADISON, NJ
njarts.net

Top 10 NJ Arts Events of the Week: Lake Street Dive, ‘On a Winter’s Night,’ Fred Hersch, more

Here is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Feb. 9. • The Boston-bred, Brooklyn-based indie-pop band Lake Street Dive intends to create a casual vibe on each stop of its Gather Round Sounds Tour, which comes to Prudential Hall at NJPAC in Newark, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. In an Instagram post, they wrote that they want to make these shows “easy going, semi-acoustic evenings full of the fan favs, some deep cuts, and maybe even some works in progress in our most relaxed, basement couch setting yet.” Singer-songwriter Monica Martin opens.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy