FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thriving drive-thru salad restaurant freshens up Houston with first outpost and more on the way
A restaurant that sells salads via drive-thru has arrived in Houston. Salad and Go will open its first Houston-area location in Katy (5200 FM 1463) this Friday, February 3. The Katy outpost will be followed by locations in Richmond (19110 West Bellfort Blvd.) on February 17 and League City (2590 E League City Parkway) on February 22. Salad and Go chose these location because they’re in rapidly growing areas, according to a release. Founded in Arizona in 2013 by husband-and-wife Tony and Roushan Christofellis, Salad and Go serves salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soup along with beverages such as lemonade,...
Score a winning Super Bowl party with diverse dishes and cocktails to go from these top Houston restaurants
On Sunday, February 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles being a two-point and a relatively high-predicted point total of 49.5, the game should be both close and high scoring, which is to say, highly entertaining.Such a game deserves worthy party snacks. Instead of opting for pizza or wings from national chains, why not let some top Houston restaurants help cater the feast. The list below includes plenty of places selling wings, gumbo, sandwich trays, and more. Better Luck Tomorrow The acclaimed Heights bar and restaurant is offering...
Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain's big Houston cancellation heats up week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Wildly popular Nashville hot chicken chain cancels plans for first Houston location. Construction costs and other issues scuttled the restaurant's plans.2. Creative Heights burger joint quietly shutters after more than a decade. Fans of Sticky Monkey burgers and Buffalo fries will have to drive to Pearland or Galveston to satisfy their cravings.3. Longtime Houston fast casual restaurant darts into The Woodlands with fresh new location. The restaurant serves the same updated menu as the recently-renovated River Oaks location.4. Thriving drive-thru salad restaurant freshens up Houston with first outpost and more on the way. The Arizona-based restaurant's first three Houston-area locations are opening this month.5. Towering downtown skyscraper and former headquarters for oil giant set for new high-rise apartment conversion. At the time of its opening, the building was considered the tallest building west of the Mississippi River.
Haute Houston boutiques gear up for Galentine's Day with great gifts for the besties
Valentine's day is around the corner, but this year, forget the fancy restaurants, red roses, and heels. Instead, gather a gang of fun and powerful women, and throw on a comfy set to celebrate Galentine's Day on February 13.What is Galentine's Day? It is a fictional holiday created by Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation in 2010. In the Galentine's Day episode, Leslie gathered a group of her besties for a waffle brunch. "Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast style," she explains....
Love is in the air in League City during your February getaway
Valentine's Day provides the perfect excuse for a romantic getaway, and you don't have to travel far for those vacation vibes.League City is just 30 miles southeast of Houston and sits on Clear Lake — the country's third-largest boating destination — providing miles of waterfront dining, entertainment, and activities.Plan a February escape with these itinerary ideas:Wine and romanceSpend Valentine’s Day day or the whole weekend at South Shore Harbour Resort, known for its elegant design, chic marina-style pool, and proximity to South Shore Harbour Marina on Clear Lake.Make sure you visit extends through February 16 when the resort is hosting...
Where to eat in Houston right now: The most swoon-worthy restaurants with open tables on Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day is two weeks away. Couples who wish to celebrate at a Houston restaurant need to make their plans now. Instead of listing every establishment with a prix fixe, this list offers suggestions of newer or more offbeat options. All of the restaurants listed below show at least some reservations available online as of Monday, January 30. Of course, those who want to avoid the Valentine’s Day crowds may want to consider going out the weekend before. People who aren’t football fans will find plentiful options on Super Bowl Sunday.AxelradCouples looking for a more casual celebration should consider the...
Where to shop in Houston right now: 14 must-hit spots for February
The Beatles coined the phrase "can't buy me love," but they probably weren't shopping for a discerning partner on the year's most romantic holiday. Those looking forward to Valentine's Day and shopping to create a special day of romantic bliss won't be alone. It turns out that most of us will be buying for the special people in our lives. According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, shoppers are predicted to spend a staggering $25.9 billion on Valentine's Day this year – one the highest spending years on record.To ease the shopping pressure and increase the...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend gets jazzed up with the Broadway smash Chicago — starring a familiar Houston face — while Cirque du Soleil dazzles under the big top. Yet another cirque makes a splash with performances in 35,000 gallons of water.A star-studded art show opens with iconic images of pop culture's biggest names, while a globally renowned troupe from Harlem dances into town. And is there anything better than ice cream for breakfast? (Read on.) Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, February 2 Holocaust Museum of Houston presents "The Life and Art of Alice Lok Cahana" opening receptionArtist and...
'80s heartthrob Bryan Adams heads to Houston with Jett-setting rock icon for 2023 tour stop
Canadian singer/songwriter Bryan Adams, who's been entertaining audiences on stage and screen for four decades, is coming to the Houston area — and he's bringing along a very special guest. Adams is teaming up with rock 'n' roll icons Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for his "So Happy It Hurts Tour," stopping at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Centre on June 28.The U.S. tour kicks off on June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland, and ends August 3 with a show in Seattle. He'll visit just two Texas cities - Fort Worth and Sugar Land, outside Houston, for a show at Smart Financial...
Bun B's Trill Burgers saddle up for big Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo return in 2023
Rodeo visitors will have more than turkey legs and sausage-on-a-stick to snack on this year. Smash burger pop-up Trill Burgers will return to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo for 2023. Trill Burgers took the Rodeo by storm during its first appearance there in 2022. It sold over 12,000 burgers during the event, according to the restaurant, including an impressive 1,234 burgers on March 19, which is co-founder Bun B’s birthday. Its stand in Rodeo Plaza (booth RP130) will be located near the Championship Wine Garden. View this post on Instagram ...
Beyoncé adds second Houston date to highly anticipated world tour due to massive surge in ticket demand
Houston Beyoncé fans, rejoice: Queen Bey has added another show to her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. As CultureMap previously reported, Beyoncé is returning to her hometown in a show originally planned for September 23 at NRG Stadium. Now, due to surge in ticket demand, a second show at NRG has been added for the following day on September 24. This comes as tour organizers have added seven new dates to the North American leg of the tour, based on Beyhive buzz.According to LiveNation, fan demand for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour now exceeds the number of available tickets by more...
Go fetch Andrea the energetic pointer mix from the Houston SPCA
Have you always dreamed of having a super-smart and trainable pup who loves playing fetch and running around the backyard? Then Andrea is the dog for you. This one-year-old pointer mix is full of life and love, and is ready to find a family with as much energy as her. Andrea already had a bad ear infection when she was rescued by the Houston SPCA, and that caused her to become deaf — but don't think for a moment that it's slowed her down one bit. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCAThis girl loves a big backyard. ...
J.J. Watt shouts out Houston as 'one of the most underrated food cities in the world'
Former Houston Texan J.J. Watt is apparently to be daydreaming about Houston's food scene.Watt took to Twitter to give credit, where credit is due, to the city where thousands of fellow foodies reside."Houston is one of the most underrated food cities in the world," Watt said in a tweet. Houston is one of the most underrated food cities in the world.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2023 Houston is no stranger to ranking amongst the best of the best in many categories, and food is no exception. From being named one of the world's 100 best cities, to being among the most educated, and to being the number one in the United States for home sales in master-planned communities, Houston is topping lists.No word if Watt has seen CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler's list of 60 new restaurants opening this year in Houston.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.
Houston-born America's Got Talent star jazzes up new TUTS' production of Broadway smash Chicago
When Christina Wells steps onto the Hobby Center stage as Matron "Mama" Morton in the 25th Anniversary Tour of Chicago, she knows she's coming full circle. Wells takes on the famed role in the highly anticipated Chicago run produced by Theatre Under the Stars, which runs January 31 through February 12 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.Houston — and national —audiences fell in love with her during her breakout, Season 13 of NBC's America's Got Talent."The city of Houston showed up for me," she tells CultureMap, explaining the hometown love she felt in her appearance on the talent...
Ken Hoffman trashes Houston's No. 1 spot in 'dirty, rotten' new ranking of filthiest U.S. cities
Great. Now we’re the Dirtiest City in America, too? It’s not enough that Houston is the serial winner of Fattest City in America?Lawnstarter, a nationwide lawn care, landscaping and pest control company, ranked cities coast-to-coast by “32 dimensions of compatibility.” (No wait, that’s eHarmony.) Lawnstarter compared U.S. cities on the basis of: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.Houston came in dead last … or in this case, No. 1 for Dirtiest City in America. Of course, that’s a dirty rotten lie. For this "study," Lawnstarter calculated publicly available data, like air quality index, gas emissions, percentage of smokers, population...
Houston's queen Beyoncé comes home as part of highly anticipated new world stadium tour
Hear ye, Houston: Our queen is coming. Bayou City-born Beyoncé will perform in her hometown on September 23 at NRG Stadium as part of her just-announced Renaissance World Tour. Beyhive fans who can't get enough can also catch Bey in Dallas two days prior to the Houston show, where she'll play AT&T Stadium on September 21. Ticketing for the world tour dates go on sale Monday, February 6. BeyHive members will enjoy an exclusive presale, while other fans can register now with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology here. Those interested can score tickets, schedules, and more information at beyonce.livenation.com and tour.beyonce.com.Note...
Rapper Lil Wayne rises from the dead for 2023 tour with stop in Houston
Rap icon Lil Wayne's 2023 "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" will make a stop in Houston at House of Blues on May 2.The 28-city spring tour, announced January 31, kicks off on April 4 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, lasting for a little more than a month before wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 13.He plans three stops in Texas. In addition to Dallas, Lil Wayne will also perform in Dallas at House of Blues on Wednesday, May 3 and at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin on May 4.The always-busy rapper, whose most recent album was 2020's Funeral, named the...
