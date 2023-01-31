Former Houston Texan J.J. Watt is apparently to be daydreaming about Houston's food scene.Watt took to Twitter to give credit, where credit is due, to the city where thousands of fellow foodies reside."Houston is one of the most underrated food cities in the world," Watt said in a tweet. Houston is one of the most underrated food cities in the world.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 29, 2023 Houston is no stranger to ranking amongst the best of the best in many categories, and food is no exception. From being named one of the world's 100 best cities, to being among the most educated, and to being the number one in the United States for home sales in master-planned communities, Houston is topping lists.No word if Watt has seen CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler's list of 60 new restaurants opening this year in Houston.-----Continue reading this story, with accompanying video, on our news partner ABC13.

