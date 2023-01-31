CONFIRMED: Bailey Wright leaves Sunderland to join Rotherham

Sunderland have allowed Bailey Wright to join Rotherham United on loan.

As Sunderland Nation exclusively revealed this morning, The Millers opted to make a deadline day move for the experienced Australian, and they have now got their man.

He was attracting interest for most of the window, but offers from Aberdeen, Hibs and Portsmouth fail to persuade him to move.

However, Rotherham offered him the chance to remain in the championship and, after Sunderland signed another defender in Joe Anderson, he decided to take it.

After he completed his move, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman explained: “Bailey is the ultimate professional and he has been an outstanding member of our squad, especially over the last 18 months.

“Tony and I have had numerous conversations with him this season because his game time has been limited and he is motivated to play regularly – we agreed that if the right opportunity presented itself in January, we would not stand in his way and we believe this move is the best outcome for all parties.

“All at SAFC are grateful for Bailey’s contribution – on and off the pitch – and we wish him the best of luck.”

Wright has played more than 100 games for Sunderland and was a vital part of getting the club out of League One.

