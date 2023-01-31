ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas National Guard helps Arkansas drivers in winter weather

By Alex Kienlen
 5 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After being called out by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday, the Arkansas National Guard is helping drivers deal with icy roads across the state.

According to a Guard spokesperson, 65 men and women are on duty in the northwest, northeast, and eastern sections of the state assisting the Arkansas State Police. One of their duties on Tuesday was helping with a multi-vehicle tie-up on Interstate 40 in West Memphis.

Guard members are expected to be deployed into central Arkansas as the winter storm crosses that region.

Members of the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade out of Fayetteville reported helping motorists in that part of the state. Social media posts from the unit had them working throughout the night to help free motorists who had slid off the road.

The winter weather is expected to remain in place through Wednesday morning.

MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

