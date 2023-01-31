Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Heated Pool Anyone? Iowa AirBnB is the Perfect Winter Getaway
As winter sets in and the temperatures hit record lows here in the midwest, many of us start to think about escaping to a warmer environment. While a tropical island may be out of reach, there's a hidden gem located just a 3-hour drive from the Quad Cities that will provide the escape you're looking for.
The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois
If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today
It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
Midwest Child Accidentally Spends $1,000 on Food Orders
A Michigan man got the worst surprise ever on Saturday night when delivery driver after delivery driver started dropping off food at his door. Keith Stonehouse of Chesterfield Township, Michigan was home alone with his 6-year-old son Mason on Saturday night while his wife was at the movies. As parents sometimes do, Keith gave Mason his phone to play some games before bedtime. Instead of playing games, Mason somehow found himself on the Grubhub app, and that's when chaos ensued.
Chinese Spy Balloon Will Fly Over Illinois
A Chinese spy balloon is currently hovering over the United States and working its way across the country. It was spotted over Billings, Montana on Wednesday and is projected to fly over Illinois. It will cross over other Midwest states before heading toward the east. If you're nervous about the...
Kid Got Ahold of Dad’s Phone, Orders $1K Worth of GrubHub Food
A family in Michigan got the meal of a lifetime when their six-year-old son ended up ordering $1,000 worth of food from GrubHub. Saturday night in Chesterfield Township, Michigan just outside of Detroit. Keith Stonehouse was home with their six-year-old son Mason while his wife was out to a movie with friends.
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
Iowa Is The Only State That Calls This Food The Wrong Name
People in Iowa like to come up with their own terminology, phrases, and, on the occasion, language. Words like ope or the popular summer phrase "knee high by the 4th of July" can be heard coming out of the mouths of Iowans. Recently, one of my 4 sisters decided to...
Amazing New Bike Trail Will Run Through Iowa
Can you imagine a bike trail you can ride that takes you across the country? It's happening and this amazing ride with go right through the Quad Cities. The Great American Rail-Trail, the newest 2-wheel adventure, is about to span from Washington D.C. to the northern area of Washington State and dive directly through the Quad Cities.
Iowa and Illinois Reach Impasse On Tug Fest, Changes Coming
For 35 years, Tug Fest has been a staple for the Quad Cities, Iowans and Illinoisians alike to get together and compete to see which state's riverbanks have the strongest residents, but this year may look vastly different than previous years. A 2,700-foot rope weighing 680lbs has spanned the width...
Forget Skiing, Here Are the Best Snow Tubing Places in Illinois
I may sound like an old grumpy man here but I hate winter. The shoveling, the plowing, the shivering, and the bundling up all give me good reasons to move to a warmer climate. However, for budgetary and familial reasons, I shall stay. So, I may as well make the best of it.
Bundle Up! Extremely Cold Wind Chills To Blast Into The Quad Cities Friday
Things are going to get pretty cold tonight throughout Iowa, Illinois, and the Quad Cities. Very cold Arctic air will be pushed into the area Thursday night into Friday bringing us some very cold temperatures. Make sure your car battery is up-to-par and your warming coats are charged because things will be getting very cold to wrap up the work week.
