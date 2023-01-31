Read full article on original website
New Haven Independent
Morris D. Moreland, 73
Morris D. Moreland, age 73, of New Haven, Connecticut peacefully passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family and close friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Morris was born on September 20, 1949 in New Haven, Connecticut to late Calvin Moreland and the...
New Haven Independent
Violet “Viola” Yarbrough, 87
Violet “Viola” Yarbrough, affectionately known as Dunmo, was surrounded by family when she exchanged her cross for a crown and peacefully went on to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Viola was a beloved and adored daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was...
Cultural Bridge-Builders Celebrate 25 Years
As the Afro-Semitic Experience — the band headed by pianist Warren Byrd and bassist David Chevan exploring Black and Jewish religious music and the connections between them — readies for a year of concerts and recordings, it also finds itself marking a big anniversary: The band played its first concert, at Congregation Mishkan Israel, 25 years ago.
Fair Haven Gets An Outreach Worker
Frank Redente, Jr. pointed to an armful of tattoos remembering the names of young New Haveners who have lost their lives to street violence. Born and raised in Fair Haven, Redente now hopes to be part of the solution to the complex and chronic issue of youth violence as he takes on the job of being the first street outreach worker ever dedicated solely to his home neighborhood.
State Lands $18M Homelessness Lifeline
Oscar Britt has a plan to survive subfreezing temperatures this weekend thanks to a connection he made with outreach workers who found him a hard-to-secure shelter bed at Columbus House. The state is hoping to hire many more such workers who can connect with many more Oscars in New Haven...
Word On The Street: ICU Crew Lands At Bella’s
After working the overnight shift, surgical ICU nurse Makenzie Givens polished off a plate of scrambled eggs at Bella’s Cafe Friday morning, then headed home for some shut-eye. But not too much shut-eye. Givens and six fellow Yale New Haven Hospital overnight nurses were in high spirits as they...
Ficklin Files To Seek 2nd Alder Term
Tom Ficklin has spent six months sitting in public hearings about public services and nominations to city boards and commissions. He has voted on laws. He has heard daily from neighbors about trash that needs to be picked up, trees that need trimming, streets that need to be made safer.
