WVC man arrested after missing girl found in basement believed to be sex-trafficked
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A missing Arizona girl was discovered in Utah in the residence of a man who was found guilty in 2020 of sexually abusing a juvenile girl. According to the Utah Department of Corrections, agents from Adult Probation and Parole learned from Arizona officials that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and may have been with Jordan Daniel Sorenson, who is 26 years old.
Dog adoption fees waived at Utah shelter after surge of owners surrendering dogs
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — From Friday through Sunday, dog adoption fees have been waived at the Humane Society of Utah after the shelter reported experiencing a surge in owners surrendering their dogs. Mountain America covered the adoption fees after nearly 60 dogs arrived at the Humane Society within the...
Governor removes teacher training video, plans 'full content review' of state agencies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The governor has ordered the immediate removal of a state-produced teacher training video that, among other things, encouraged educators to have "gender play" in their classrooms. "Governor Cox is deeply troubled by this video," said spokesperson Jennifer Napier-Pearce. "Clearly this content is unacceptable." Those...
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
Questions left unanswered from top Utah officials following deaths of two 3-year-old boys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News investigation uncovered supervision failures by Adult Probation and Parole before the deadly wreck that claimed the lives of two three-year-old boys last May at a horse stable in Eagle Mountain. Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed on May 2, 2022, after...
Backcountry skier dies after falling 'significant distance' in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has died after officials said he fell a "significant distance" while backcountry skiing in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Saturday. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department said a 34-year-old man was skiing near lower Lisa Falls when he lost control and tumbled down the mountain.
Wildlife officials ask for patience waiting for elk to move off roads, back into hills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The state has shared an update on how they plan to deal with with elk herds that moved into the Salt Lake Valley. Instead of an organized drive to return the herds to the hills, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said they will let nature take its course — saying the elk are skittish and it isn’t feasible to transport or push them out of the area right now.
Salt Lake police processing wrong-way driver who prompted crash for DUI offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The wrong-way driver of a Ford F-150 who reportedly lost control of his vehicle on Redwood Road and crashed into an embankment is being processed for a DUI offense. Officials of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that an officer was assisting in...
Parolee charged in killings of 2 young boys tested positive for drugs weeks before crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Exactly nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through Cedar Valley Stables in Eagle Mountain and hit them. Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson were playing with toy tractors inside a round pen...
Large herd of elk, barely visible in darkness, cause crash on I-80
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Dozens of elk were barely visible in the twilight Friday morning as they grazed alongside the highway near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, standing in the the middle of an onramp before trotting across I-80 with vehicles barreling toward them at freeway speeds. Multiple...
Post District developers bringing shopping, office space, luxury housing near I-15 in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Right as you get off or on I-15 in Salt Lake City, you'll notice a huge construction project called the Post District. It's located on the block between 500 S. and 600 S, and 300 W. and 400 W. After decades of urban decay,...
Salt Lake man reportedly finds sticks of dynamite while cleaning out his attic
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Detectives were able to safely remove three sticks of dynamite from a Salt Lake City residence Wednesday after they said the homeowner came across them while cleaning out his attic. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that this investigation began February...
Salt Lake City library officials announce reopening date of Main Library
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Representatives announced Friday that the Salt Lake City Main Library will reopen February 4. The library, located at 210 East 400 South has been closed to the public since January 19 after a main sewer line experienced critical failure and required extensive repairs. PREVIOUS...
WATCH: Souths Salt Lake fire crews tackle aggressive semi-truck fire
SOUTH SALT LAKE (KUTV) — Crews responded to a semi-truck that caught fire on a highway through South Salt Lake Friday morning. Members of the South Salt Lake Fire Department reported that multiple engines were dispatched to the scene Feb. 3. Fire personnel reportedly sprung into action quickly and...
Two men arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Salt Lake townhome complex
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a Salt Lake City townhome complex. 23-year-old Oliver Spencer Avila-Jimenez was charged with murder, and 30-year-old Julio Steven Cardona faces charges related to the gun used in the crime Wednesday night. After...
Suspects in fatal stabbing ID'd; Salt Lake police say men are dangerous, call 911 if seen
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Salt Lake City Police Department late Friday morning identified two men in connection to the fatal stabbing at Palmer Court apartments on Thursday. The suspects in the attack that left one person dead have been identified as Taddy Avalon Jackman, 43, and...
Second suspect in fatal Salt Lake apartment stabbing arrested, facing murder charge
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The second suspect of a stabbing that took place recently at the Palmer Court Apartments in Salt Lake City and resulted in the death of 34-year-old Charles Alires was taken into custody overnight Saturday. Members of the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that...
Disneyland's Wondrous Journeys Fireworks is filled with surprises, not just greatest hits
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Disneyland is celebrating 100 years of Disney with Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railroad, the first ride to feature Mickey Mouse as its protagonist, a revamped "World of Color" water and light show, and "Wondrous Journeys," a firework show that sees Cinderella's Castle bathed in animated segments from all of the studio's 61 feature films.
Salt Lake police arrest 1 of 2 suspects in fatal stabbing case, ramp up search for other
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of two individuals suspected to have been involved in a fatal stabbing that occurred at a Salt Lake City apartment complex was taken into custody Saturday. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant is facing an...
Aaron Lowe murder case moves forward as judge finds enough probable cause at hearing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The murder case against Buk Buk, the man accused of shooting and killing Aaron Lowe in September 2021, will move forward. A judge made that determination after a preliminary hearing in Salt Lake County District Court Friday morning. Aaron Lowe’s family was in court...
