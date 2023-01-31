Read full article on original website
Major Beer Event Happening Saturday at the Expo Center in Rock Island
Brewed Live is happening this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. They'll have over 35 local, regional, and national breweries there with a wide selection of beers available for tasting, giving you the chance to discover new favorites and explore the offerings of multiple breweries. This event...
ourquadcities.com
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
It's a new month for 2023 in the Quad Cities. It's now time to take a look at some new restaurants you can find this month in the Quad Cities. We are actually seeing a lot of newer spots, and additional spots opening for 2023. February doesn't have a lot of brand-new spots, but there are still some new openings.
PHOTOS: A Look Inside El Compita’s New Davenport Location
To say the least, I'm super excited to be writing this article. My favorite Mexican restaurant in the Quad Cities has doubled in size by adding a second location in Davenport. El Compita Mexican Restaurant has two locations that serve up delicious authentic Mexican food paired pairs with great service and a friendly atmosphere.
aledotimesrecord.com
Disappointment and stress: What it took to reopen a historic Galesburg skating rink
GALESBURG — It took Michael Spinks 97 gallons of green paint and over 100 gallons of blue to revamp the inside of the former Skate Palace. Now, after updating the facility with new benches, bathrooms, arcade games and a birthday party area, the historic roller rink is once again open for business.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Bettendorf chef takes top prize at IPPA 36th annual Taste event
A lesser-known cut of pork challenged competing chefs during the 36th annual Taste event, hosted by the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Taste kicked off the week of Iowa Pork Congress, which ran through Thursday, Jan. 26 in Des Moines. Chef Nicolas Lopez, with Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf, took first place—or...
The World’s Most Crooked Street: An Iowa Road Trip Like No Other
I remember riding to the Wisconsin Dells when I was a kid and being enamored with the windy roads. A vivid memory I have to this day is watching my mom as she traversed back into the RV we borrowed from my Aunt Kathy as my dad hit the gas around the tight corners.
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
Rock Island Football players take part in Signing Day event
Rock Island High School had two Rock Island High School athletes furthering their sports career as they were signing Letters of Intent to play football at a special ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Cameron Figgs – Northwest Missouri State Jace Bennett – Knox College
What’s going in the former Abingdon Hardee’s? An existing retail chain is moving across town
Abingdon is getting a new Dollar General. How it will differ from the existing store remains to be seen. A media spokesperson from Dollar General confirmed to WGIL via email that the company would soon start construction on a new store at 712 N. Monroe St. in Abingdon. It will first demolish the existing building on the property that originally was a Hardee’s restaurant and recently AT’s Pub & Sport.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
Iowa group considers land event after Tug Fest negotiations stall
Negotiations between the LeClaire and Port Byron Tug Fest Committees have stalled, according to a Tuesday news release. The LeClaire, Iowa, Tug Fest Board and Committee announced Tuesday that negotiations to update the only Tug-Of-War competition to span the Mississippi River have reached an impasse, and the Iowa side is planning a land-based event. According […]
The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
977wmoi.com
Lock Up Your Personal Belongings, Garages, Homes, and Vehicles
Theft unfortunately is constantly out there and on the rise. Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer encourages everyone to lock up their personal items along with their vehicles, garages, and homes:
muddyriversports.com
Illinois boys basketball state rankings: Quincy sits No. 8 in Class 4A ahead of showdown with Moline
Here are the Illinois boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record, total points and previous ranking. Others receiving votes: New Trier 12. Glenbrook North 12. Curie 4. Lyons 4. Oswego East 3. Downers North 3. Geneva 1. Yorkville 1. Class 3A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Simeon (8)21-21061. 2. Metamora...
