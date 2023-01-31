Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Girls basketball: Spencer leads Trenton past Princeton (PHOTOS)
Saniya Spencer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as Trenton got past Princeton 36-28 in Trenton. SondJane Daudin tallied eight points and eight rebounds while Jamirah Glanton produced six points and five steals for Trenton (10-10). Zoriana DeLacruz had six points and eight rebounds and Xy’Airra Ferguson had four steals. Chazaiya Blackshear grabbed five rebounds.
WATCH: DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Billy Richmond Speak Following Camden's Win in The Kentucky Preview
Kentucky basketball 2023 signees DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, as well as 2024 target Billy Richmond all spoke with reporters following the Camden High School Panthers' (N.J.) 80-57 win over Combine Academy (N.C.) on Friday night in Frankfort. Bradshaw led the way with 21 points and six ...
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
tapinto.net
Going Green for the Home Team at Cooper's Poynt School
CAMDEN, NJ – Cooper's Poynt Family School went Eagles green on Thursday to make it clear the city school backs its hometown team in the Super Bowl on February 12. Students, faculty, staff and parents of the school held a pep rally for the NFC Champions, celebrating the football team's accomplishments.
Trentonian
L.A. PARKER: Keeping up with Deuce Jones getting more difficult
Former Trenton Catholic Prep Academy star basketball player Mike “Deuce” Jones looks differently now. Sounds differently. Plays differently. No longer a constant launcher of 3-point shots, Jones, a 6-2 junior, now sports a tough mentality, stronger body, and angular agility that gets him to the rim. In a Jan. 25th knockdown affair, literally, Jones found himself on the floor several times against highly regarded St. Peter’s Prep.
billypenn.com
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
fox29.com
Haddon Heights football coach recalls Haason Reddick's early football career: 'He never quits'
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick's football career has come full circle. The Camden County native and Temple alum is a week away from playing in the Super Bowl for his hometown team as a stalwart defensive back in the first year of a three-year free agent contract. But long before Reddick...
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Sa’niya Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old from East Camden. Sa’niya Williams was reported missing today from her home on the unit block of North Dudley Street. She is described as a black female, 5’0”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in the area of the Branch Village Apartments in Centerville.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Camden, NJ
The waterfront city of Camden offers an abundance of restaurants, historic centers, and family-friendly attractions. Widely known in Camden County as the Adventure Aquarium, this city is a haven for both new and regular tourists. It borders the state of New Jersey from the Delaware River, with the city of...
trentondaily.com
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey
How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
6 of Our Favorite South Philly Cheesesteaks
Philadelphia, PA -The South Philadelphia Sports Complex is the current home to Philly's professional sports teams, located in the South Philly section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is the site of the Wells Fargo Center, Lincoln Financial Field, and Citizens Bank Park.
PhillyBite
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Camden County
A Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million was sold in Camden County, New Jersey. The Mega Millions lotto also set a record for the most jackpots won in a single month.
21-year-old shot multiple times, killed in University City
A 21-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in University City, in a business on 40th and Market streets. The man was shot multiple times.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Shamaya Hines – From the 19th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile Shamaya Hines. She was last seen on Monday, January 30th, 2023, on the 5300 block of Media St. She is 5’3, 120lbs, small build, light brown complexion, brown eyes, green, pink braided hair and was last...
