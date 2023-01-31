Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Twin brothers separated at birth rooting for opposing Super Bowl teams
HARRISON TWP., N.J. (WPVI/CNN Newsource) -- Steve Tazumi of Harrison Twp., NJ talks with his twin brother, Tom Patterson, almost every day. They say they're making up for lost time. "We missed childhood. So we missed the bonding that way," said Tazumi. The brothers started their life in a Japanese...
KAKE TV
Colorado State apologizes for 'Russia' chant at Utah State's Ukrainian player during basketball game
(CNN) -- Colorado State University has apologized to Utah State's Ukrainian junior guard after spectators chanted 'Russia" toward him at a men's basketball game in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Saturday night. "We became aware that a small group of individuals in our student section chanted 'Russia' at a student-athlete from...
Comments / 0