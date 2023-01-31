Fleet of armored vehicles shipped from South Carolina to Ukraine
By Sophie Brams
WBTW News13
5 days ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A fleet of armored fighting vehicles left the shores of North Charleston last week en route to Ukraine as part of the United States’ latest military aid agreement.
The U.S. Transportation Command delivered the first shipment of more than 60 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, which will help provide Ukrainian forces with additional offensive and defensive capabilities to protect against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. Transporation Command spokesperson.
“The situation in Ukraine really brought to the forefront the importance of logistics and the complexity of power projection and sustainment,” Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, USTRANSCOM commander, said during an interview with Joint Force Quarterly. “Our support to Ukraine would not be possible without the strong relationships we have with our Allies and Partners that provided the access, basing, and overflight to facilitate the delivery of aid.”
The $2.85 billion aid agreement included Bradleys for the first time. Bradleys are medium-armored combat vehicles that can serve as fortified troop carriers on the battlefield. The vehicles have tracks rather than wheels but are lighter and more agile than a tank.
Officials said they are seen as critical in helping move infantry forces safely into the front lines of battle.
“The Bradley is a very powerful vehicle that we are providing to the Ukrainians,” Army Lt. Col. Rebecca D’Angelo, 841st Transporation Battalion commander said. “This is going to hopefully enhance their capabilities to provide forward advancement in the battlefield and regain lost grounds, by having equipment that matches or exceeds what the Russians have.”
Along with the several dozen Bradleys, the U.S. aid package included an additional $2.5 billion in security assistance, including more fighting vehicles, ammunition, missiles, and Stryker armored personnel carriers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
Russian President Vladimir Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically wound up creating one by proxy through his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a former US Army general said. Putin, who first ascended to the presidency in 1999, has had a long-standing "fear" about a...
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Thousands of bomb craters have pierced fields in eastern Bakhmut and schools and agricultural warehouses have been reduced to charred remains in the hottest spot of fighting in the war in Ukraine, new satellite images show.The fresh satellite images taken by Maxar between 3 and 10 January show fields and adjoining roads completely destroyed by bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Aerial view of the region taken before the continuing Russian military offensive showed lush green farms.Another image shows several civilian buildings such as schools and agricultural warehouses hollowed out by multiple Russian shelling attacks and reduced to their skeletons...
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
Comments / 5