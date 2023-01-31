WATCH: Joy Behar calls Lindsey Graham a 'weakling' who 'groveled' to Trump



O n Tuesday's episode of The View , Joy Behar slammed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as a "weakling" for supporting former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run.

Behar claimed that Graham "groveled" to Trump even after the former president read out loud what he claimed was Graham's cellphone number, calling him an "idiot," in 2015.

The host added that Graham isn't the only one groveling. "It’s gotten to the point where he and Ted Cruz, who [Trump] said his father helped kill Kennedy, remember that? And that his wife was ugly? He groveled," she said. "These are masochistic people in the Congress — they are masochists, and so is Lindsey Graham."

According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, "It was like a running joke among the people closest to Donald Trump, and frankly, Donald Trump himself, that he could do anything and Lindsey Graham would be by his side."

Sunny Hostin then asked what Trump may be blackmailing Graham with in exchange for his support. "I think he has something on him," she told her co-hosts.

"I once really respected Lindsey Graham," Griffin said.

"He needed to follow John McCain," she explained. "Now, he's hitched his wagon to Donald Trump. I would encourage to Lindsey Graham, be your own man. You don’t need to follow this fool."

"People just live — they’re so afraid. I broke away from Donald Trump. He’s called me nasty names," she added. "Just do it. Show a shred of political courage."

Trump held his first major campaign event in the pivotal state of South Carolina at the State House in Columbia. He also announced his 2024 South Carolina leadership team , which includes Graham. Notable exceptions are former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who are both speculated to make possible 2024 bids.

Graham defended his decision to support Trump's campaign, saying, "I'm for Donald Trump because I know what I'm going to get. We need somebody that, on day one, can get this country back on track. That can secure our border and bring order out of chaos. Somebody that the Russians and the Chinese fear. Somebody that can take the fight to the terrorists," on Fox News.