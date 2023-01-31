ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

pissoffmoron
5d ago

Michigan not only screws Vets but the rest of property owners. They need to look at other states that offer tax reductions for vets and elderly but they won't. That'd cut into their excessive spending.

Gina Lea
5d ago

My dad was affected by Agent Orange, my mom and a lawyer had to fight to get it deemed 100% service related death/survivor benefits. My father suffered for 7 years and they are still playing this game with people? I’m not surprised it’s just sickening. He’s been gone for 30 years now. Oh and the words that haunt me now, that weren’t said loud back then “there’s a possibility, it may pass on to the children. One of my siblings has it, was diagnosed last year.

Honest Lee
5d ago

Anyone else NOT surprised by yet another shady, deceitful, selfish, greedy move by the American government. It has been going on far too long!! The government still want "the people" to defend America; the government still wants its money; the government doesn't want to support the people defending America; the government doesn't want to help anyone defending America(health, financial, emotional- help); the government doesn't want to house the defenders once someone is no longer actively defending. The government promises everything, but gives nothing, but problems. The politicians of late have driven this country into the crapper. They well NOT fix it, they do NOT see their wrongdoings!!! We, THE PEOPLE, must take it back, rebuild from the ground up & punish those that have destroyed it. Fairly, evenly & thoroughly. WE THE PEOPLE HAVE THE POWER

