ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

AP source: FBI searched Biden's former office in November

By ERIC TUCKER, ZEKE MILLER and COLLEEN LONG
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDL69_0kXiMzgT00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington in November, according to a person familiar with the matter, at least a week after his personal lawyers first found classified records there from his time as vice president.

The discovery of the documents at the office blocks away from the U.S. Capitol led to a search of Biden's homes, including his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, where lawyers and federal agents found additional classified documents in December and January. It was not immediately clear whether the FBI search of Biden's office — which was conducted voluntarily, without a search warrant — uncovered additional classified documents beyond those found on Nov. 2 by Biden's attorneys. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a law enforcement action.

News of the FBI search is the latest uncomfortable development for Biden, who pledged to turn the page on the norm- and rule-breaking tenure of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to lead an investigation into how the documents ended up at Biden's home and former office and whether any laws were broken. Trump is facing a far more perilous investigation by a separate special counsel after repeatedly refusing federal efforts to recover classified and official records at his Florida estate.

In the wake of the Biden disclosures, former Vice President Mike Pence said he found classified documents at his Indiana residence and the National Archives has requested that former presidents and vice presidents dating back to the Reagan administration search for any potentially classified or government records improperly in their possession.

Word of the November search of the Penn Biden Center was first reported Tuesday by CBS News, whose initial inquiries about the discovery of classified information at the Biden office sparked the first White House acknowledgement of their discovery.

The White House and the president's personal lawyers, who have faced criticism from Republicans and even some Democrats for their delayed and incomplete disclosure of information about the classified document discoveries, did not directly reveal the search or comment on the matter Tuesday. An FBI spokesman declined comment, as did the Justice Department.

The special counsel for the Biden documents, Robert Hur, officially begins this week after finishing up other legal work outside the Justice Department, and will take over the investigation and the work done so far from Justice officials.

In a Jan. 21 statement acknowledging that FBI agents had searched and taken custody of classified records at the president's Wilmington home the day before, Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney said the search “was consistent with the process described in the Statement we released on January 14 and followed after the personal attorney’s discovery of the documents found at the Penn Biden Center.”

The White House and Biden’s personal attorneys have not revealed whether the FBI has already or will search Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. His lawyers previously searched that residence and said they did not identify any classified documents or government records there.

The University of Pennsylvania, which runs the Biden Center, did not respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Chinese balloon: US officials consider plan to take down balloon over ocean

The Biden administration is considering a plan to take down the Chinese surveillance balloon that has been drifting across the U.S., The Associated Press reported on Saturday. The option comes hours after the balloon that Pentagon officials are calling a “surveillance balloon” was spotted over Charlotte, North Carolina, WSOC-TV reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KRMG

Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
MANHATTAN, NY
KRMG

Chinese balloon live updates: Moving eastward, over central US, Pentagon says

U.S. officials say a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China and seen above Montana is being tracked as it flies over the continental United States. "The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. "NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely." China's foreign ministry has claimed it is a civilian balloon used for meteorological purposes, but U.S. politicians, many on the right, are already demanding President Joe Biden shoot it down. Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

Timeline: Where the Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted before being shot down

(NEW YORK) -- Government officials closely tracked a massive surveillance balloon believed to be from China as it traveled across the U.S. for several days. The white balloon, which China's foreign ministry has claimed to be used for meteorological purposes, traveled at an altitude of around 60,000 feet with a vessel described as the size of three buses, officials said. It was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday afternoon. Here is a timeline of where the balloon was spotted in the U.S.: Jan. 28 The balloon entered U.S. airspace on Jan. 28 north of the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, according to a senior military official.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy