Fundraising for Meals on Wheels
REGION – We are almost there. Individual donors, local foundations, and Senior Solutions together have raised $167,646 to restore most of the funding that was cut last fall to local Meals on Wheels providers. This is worth celebrating. Here at Senior Solutions, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of donations to ensure that no one who meets the Meals on Wheels eligibility goes without receiving this lifesaving benefit.
Village to Village network
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Some of your neighbors in Shrewsbury, Mount Holly, and Wallingford have begun to hold conversations about how to move forward with forming an organization referred to as a “village,” to help older adults stay in their homes, live independently, and stay connected. Do...
SCVBR food pantry fundraiser
REGION – Thanks to the generous donations from realtors, affiliates, office admins, and the South-Central Vermont Board of Realtors’ (SCVBR) incredible fundraising team, SCVBR raised over $14,000 this year. The money was evenly distributed to the Winhall & Stratton Community Food Shelf, Manchester Community Food Cupboard, Neighbors Pantry in Londonderry, Jamaica/Wardsboro Community Food Pantry, Pawlet Community Church, Arlington Food Shelf, and GBICS Kitchen Cupboard (Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services).
“Top Hat” at the opera
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Celebrate Valentine’s week at the Bellows Falls Opera House with one of the great 1930s dance musicals, “Top Hat” featuring Fred Astair and Ginger Rogers on Wednesday Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of the Rockingham Library. It’s love at first dance, until Ginger thinks Fred is her best friend’s husband. The film satirizes stuffy upper-class manners while providing sumptuous Hollywood representations of London and Venice. Songs by Irving Berlin including Top Hat, White Tie and Tails, Isn’t It a Lovely Day?, and Cheek to Cheek. The Friends of the Rockingham Library hope you’ll join us in the fun at the opera house. Tickets for the movie are on sale.
