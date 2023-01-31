Lily Collins Recreating Dad Phil Collins' Photos Will Make You Smile

The actress plays the part of her father pretty well.

Lily Collins gave her dad, Phil Collins , a one-of-a-kind birthday gift: a sweet shoutout on social media and a few hand-selected snaps of the actress recreating photos featuring the legendary musician.

The Emily in Paris star, 33, took to Instagram on Monday to share the special birthday wish for her father alongside eight photos, some new and some old, of the two celebrities modeling for the camera in a similar manner.

The new post included four throwback photos of the former Genesis drummer, 72, and four shots of Lily posing like him.

"Like father, like daughter. Happy birthday , dad. Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend. I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!" she exclaimed in the caption.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Related: Emily in… Love! Everything We Know About Lily Collins’ Husband Charlie McDowell and Her Dating History

The first photo showed Phil sitting in a bathtub wearing a white button-up shirt and charcoal slacks as he interlocked his fingers together and held his arms out in front of him. As she recreated the image in the second slide, Lily slightly deviated from his pose, leaning on the tub's inner wall while dressed in a sapphire gown and dark makeup.

The second snap of her father was taken at the 2000 Golden Globes and showed Phil holding the award he won for Best Original Song in honor of his hit from the original Tarzan soundtrack, "You'll Be in My Heart." While his daughter doesn't have a Golden Globe (yet), she certainly dressed the part for the fourth photo, rocking an all-black tuxedo, slicked-back hair and a glam face of makeup.

Related: Lily Collins Embraces 'Cottage Core' Vibes in New Instagram Photos

Phil was sporting a rad blue leather jacket in the third snap, which was taken sometime in the 1970s, according to fans . Lily matched his energy by wearing a similar style of overcoat in a screenshot she shared from a clip of her role in the 2013 movie, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones .

The album concluded with an undated snap of the musician resting on a couch wearing overalls , a maroon shirt and a brown leather sling bag, and his daughter mimicking the look—wearing denim overalls and a sunhat—while on the beach .

Fans were equally as impressed by her creativity as they were surprised to find out that the award-winning musician is actually her father, making Lily a " nepo baby ."

Related: When Stardom Is the Family Business: Hollywood Nepo Babies

"Please don’t tell me I’m the only one that has no idea that he was your dad? 😂," one fan admitted, adding, "Happy birthday Phil!"

"phil collins is your dad? what," someone else wrote in disbelief.

"PHIL COLLINS IS YOUR DAD?! This made my month," exclaimed a third.

Phil shares Lily with his ex-wife Jill Tavelman , whom he married in 1984, and divorced 12 years later. Collins is also the father of four other adult children: he shares two sons— Nicolas and Matthew —with ex-wife, Orianne Cevey , as well as a daughter, Joely , and a son, Simon , with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli .