Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Online Auction
TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage’s Cabin Fever Online Auction is a perfect way to bring fun and joy to your winter. You’ll find items that are practical, delectable, delightful, and inspirational. Bidding takes place Feb. 14-27. Each year Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Cabin Fever Online Auction includes exotic vacations, Vermont foods, local gift certificates, handcrafted items, jewelry, art, and more. Generous local businesses and individuals donate this awesome array of items. With a wide variety of offerings, there’s something for everyone, whatever your interests or budget.
True North Hearing ribbon cutting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 25 the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce joined True North Hearing to welcome them to their new location in the Springfield Shopping Plaza. True North Hearing has been a longstanding community member, previously known as Springfield Hearing located on Park Street. They rebranded to True North Hearing and joined a larger hearing network that covers Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. The recent move to the plaza hopes to bring new connections and more exposure of their offerings to the people in the area.
BRAM wants You
LUDLOW, Vt. – Do you like history? Would you like to discover more about the Black River Valley? Does getting students interested in local history programs appeal to you?. The Black River Academy Museum, the alma matter of President Calvin Coolidge, is looking for volunteers and interviewing candidates for our board of trustees. A convivial and industrious group, the members of the Black River Academy Museum are eager to meet new faces who are equally interested in the history of their community. For more information call 802-975-0017.
Village to Village network
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Some of your neighbors in Shrewsbury, Mount Holly, and Wallingford have begun to hold conversations about how to move forward with forming an organization referred to as a “village,” to help older adults stay in their homes, live independently, and stay connected. Do...
Fundraising for Meals on Wheels
REGION – We are almost there. Individual donors, local foundations, and Senior Solutions together have raised $167,646 to restore most of the funding that was cut last fall to local Meals on Wheels providers. This is worth celebrating. Here at Senior Solutions, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of donations to ensure that no one who meets the Meals on Wheels eligibility goes without receiving this lifesaving benefit.
SCVBR food pantry fundraiser
REGION – Thanks to the generous donations from realtors, affiliates, office admins, and the South-Central Vermont Board of Realtors’ (SCVBR) incredible fundraising team, SCVBR raised over $14,000 this year. The money was evenly distributed to the Winhall & Stratton Community Food Shelf, Manchester Community Food Cupboard, Neighbors Pantry in Londonderry, Jamaica/Wardsboro Community Food Pantry, Pawlet Community Church, Arlington Food Shelf, and GBICS Kitchen Cupboard (Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services).
AARP free tax preparation
REGION – Beginning Feb. 2 and continuing to April 15, AARP Foundation is providing free individualized tax assistance and preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, however, all ages are welcome. This is done through the Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. Since its inception, the program has served more than 50 million taxpayers.
“Top Hat” at the opera
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Celebrate Valentine’s week at the Bellows Falls Opera House with one of the great 1930s dance musicals, “Top Hat” featuring Fred Astair and Ginger Rogers on Wednesday Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of the Rockingham Library. It’s love at first dance, until Ginger thinks Fred is her best friend’s husband. The film satirizes stuffy upper-class manners while providing sumptuous Hollywood representations of London and Venice. Songs by Irving Berlin including Top Hat, White Tie and Tails, Isn’t It a Lovely Day?, and Cheek to Cheek. The Friends of the Rockingham Library hope you’ll join us in the fun at the opera house. Tickets for the movie are on sale.
Weston Price Foundation discusses well-being
CHESTER, Vt. – Do you ever feel overwhelmed when you go to the grocery store? So many choices, so many ingredient lists to read. How do you know that what you’re buying is actually nourishing? That’s where the Weston Price Foundation (WAPF) is helpful. It is dedicated to restoring nutrient-dense food to the American diet through education, research, and activism.
Former Bellows Falls student joins Youth Services board
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Richard “Ricky” Adams, the Director of Technology for Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, recently joined 11 other community members in serving on Youth Services’ board of directors. With 20 programs, including restorative justice, afterschool mentoring, transitional living, workforce development, counseling, and case management, Youth Services, a nonprofit agency celebrating its 50th Anniversary, builds community in Windham County.
