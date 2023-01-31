LUDLOW, Vt. – Do you like history? Would you like to discover more about the Black River Valley? Does getting students interested in local history programs appeal to you?. The Black River Academy Museum, the alma matter of President Calvin Coolidge, is looking for volunteers and interviewing candidates for our board of trustees. A convivial and industrious group, the members of the Black River Academy Museum are eager to meet new faces who are equally interested in the history of their community. For more information call 802-975-0017.

