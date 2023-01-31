ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

kkco blaise threatt 1000 points

Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Polis announces new funding for Grand Junction Regional Airport

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A big announcement during a stop in Grand Junction today by Governor Jared Polis. The governor pushed his economic agenda, which included high-quality education, supporting small businesses, and improving transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure like a runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport received $4...
KJCT8

Colorado teachers strained by staff shortage

Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Gov. Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks. Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Secretary of State...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year has been an exceptional year in terms of snowfall. Warmer have temperatures have brought some melting, and the soil and the trees are singing its praise. It’s a slow melt, too, which makes the moisture even more beneficial. At this point, the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A verdict in a mesa county courtroom. Fifteen minutes is all the time it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand Junction. The caregiver was accused of not checking on an 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, Hazel Place, who was left outside...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes has reached an end. Brian Cohee II was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of tampering with a human body, and one count of tampering with evidence. The jury...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks

On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Secretary of State says...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout this past week, temperatures have slowly warmed, and for today, in Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures sat in the upper to mid-30s. In addition, we saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day and getting into Saturday night into early Sunday morning; low temperatures will sit in the mid-20s for both locations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds. Our Next Weather Maker. Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

New bill to help reduce the cost of an Epi-Pen

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Epi-Pens are to help those who have severe allergic reactions. But sometimes, getting your hands on them can cost a fortune. Colorado House Democrats are looking to change that. On the morning of Friday, February 3, Democrats held a meeting to discuss a new bill...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Suitcase left on bus contained about $1 million worth of fentanyl

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it uncovered about 100 thousand fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus. The pills were discovered during a routine check of the bus. Investigators from the Western Colorado Drug Task Force found an...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

A few more clouds accompany warmer temperatures this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Friday morning has started off like most of the other mornings through the week with plenty of clear skies and cool to cold temperatures. Unlike the last several days, clouds will be on the increase across much of the Western Slope through the day. We’ll continue to see round of increased cloud cover through the weekend as temperatures continue to turn warmer.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

