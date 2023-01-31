Read full article on original website
Mesa County is starting a new program with the goal of reducing pedestrian deaths on Mesa County streets. On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis...
KJCT8
Polis announces new funding for Grand Junction Regional Airport
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A big announcement during a stop in Grand Junction today by Governor Jared Polis. The governor pushed his economic agenda, which included high-quality education, supporting small businesses, and improving transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure like a runway at the Grand Junction Regional Airport. The airport received $4...
KJCT8
Colorado teachers strained by staff shortage
Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. The Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Gov. Jared Polis Friday for special State of the State remarks. Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Secretary of State...
KJCT8
New safety program aims to reduce Mesa County pedestrian deaths
On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Grand Junction Chamber of...
KJCT8
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
KJCT8
Xcel Energy costs increase, residents curious where their money is being spent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While Xcel Energy bills have been rising, residents have been wondering where Xcel is spending its money. “I’m sure the millions of dollars they spend in a year would offset quite a few winter bills for people that are less fortunate than myself,” said Mike Chadwick, a viewer.
KJCT8
Extra snowfall this year means happy Colorado trees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This year has been an exceptional year in terms of snowfall. Warmer have temperatures have brought some melting, and the soil and the trees are singing its praise. It’s a slow melt, too, which makes the moisture even more beneficial. At this point, the...
KJCT8
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
KJCT8
Two charged and fined in death of Alzheimer’s patient
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A verdict in a mesa county courtroom. Fifteen minutes is all the time it took for a jury to acquit an assisted living caregiver in Grand Junction. The caregiver was accused of not checking on an 86-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, Hazel Place, who was left outside...
KJCT8
Jury finds Brian Cohee guilty on all counts
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial of Brian Cohee II for the murder of Warren Barnes has reached an end. Brian Cohee II was charged with one count of first degree murder, two counts of tampering with a human body, and one count of tampering with evidence. The jury...
KJCT8
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
KJCT8
Gov. Polis in Grand Junction for State of the State remarks
On Thursday, the Colorado State House passed a bill to address teacher shortages and get more educators on the job, but it remains to be seen if it will help. Secretary of State launches new tool to combat business identity theft. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Secretary of State says...
KJCT8
Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
KJCT8
Winter not over yet as more snowfall arrives tomorrow night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout this past week, temperatures have slowly warmed, and for today, in Grand Junction and Montrose, temperatures sat in the upper to mid-30s. In addition, we saw plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day and getting into Saturday night into early Sunday morning; low temperatures will sit in the mid-20s for both locations.
KJCT8
Snow arrives Sunday night after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’ve ended the week unseasonably warm beneath cloud-filtered sunshine. This weekend will feature some brighter occasions and some occasional periods of more clouds. Our Next Weather Maker. Before you check out for the weekend, you should know about our next weather maker. It will...
KJCT8
New phone scam targeting grandparents hits Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department is warning of a new scam cropping up in our area. Here’s how it works. The scammer calls people who may have grandchildren, and tells them that they’ve been involved in an accident. Police say that they then tell their prospective victims that they need money sent via Federal Express or the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in order for the kids to be released.
KJCT8
New bill to help reduce the cost of an Epi-Pen
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Epi-Pens are to help those who have severe allergic reactions. But sometimes, getting your hands on them can cost a fortune. Colorado House Democrats are looking to change that. On the morning of Friday, February 3, Democrats held a meeting to discuss a new bill...
KJCT8
Suitcase left on bus contained about $1 million worth of fentanyl
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it uncovered about 100 thousand fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus. The pills were discovered during a routine check of the bus. Investigators from the Western Colorado Drug Task Force found an...
KJCT8
Felony menacing suspect escapes police, still at large
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police in Grand Junction say they were unable to find and arrest a felony menacing suspect Friday morning after raiding a home in the area of 32 1/8 and D Roads. Investigators report that one shot was fired inside the building, causing a woman and...
KJCT8
A few more clouds accompany warmer temperatures this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our Friday morning has started off like most of the other mornings through the week with plenty of clear skies and cool to cold temperatures. Unlike the last several days, clouds will be on the increase across much of the Western Slope through the day. We’ll continue to see round of increased cloud cover through the weekend as temperatures continue to turn warmer.
