Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
NBA Superstar Refusing To PlayOnlyHomers
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Related
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
therealdeal.com
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but love isn’t in the hearts of some real estate players. Instead of love letters or flowers, it was pink slips and legal documents making their rounds. Facing the impact of remote work and rising interest rates (of which there was another one...
therealdeal.com
Developer plans 105 units in Downtown Brooklyn
Another sizable residential property is coming to Downtown Brooklyn. Yitzchok Katz filed plans this week for a 186,000-square-foot property at 370 Livingston Street, Crain’s reported. The 105-unit building will be 22 stories tall and rise to 235 feet. An entity tied to Goose Property Management — a frequent partner...
therealdeal.com
Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price
Standard International is about to make another big splash Downtown. The trendy boutique hotel operator is in contract to buy the 97-key Sixty Soho hotel at 60 Thompson Street from the Pomeranc family’s Sixty Collective, multiple sources confirmed to The Real Deal. One source said the hotel sold for...
6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday. A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street. On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
therealdeal.com
Landlord boots one of Times Square’s last music shops
After rising rents shuttered the last of the famed music shops that spanned Times Square’s 48th Street, musicians seeking the once-bustling shopping scene frequented by legends like Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones were left with few options. Roberto’s Winds, a 30-year standby for woodwind instruments, repairs and rehearsal...
therealdeal.com
NYC’s millionaire renters on the rise
As high prices and high mortgage rates sideline some buyers from the housing market, more high-earning tenants in New York City are deciding homebuying is not worth the hassle. New York is the hottest rental spot for millionaires, according to a report from RentCafe. There were nearly 2,500 millionaire rental...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store
Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Café Mish Mosh – New York’s New Lebanese Restaurant – Is Now Open
The pop-up delivers contemporary spins on Lebanese classics
Eater
Two of the Biggest Names in NYC Slice Shops Are Opening West Village Pizzerias
It’s always the summer of the slice here in New York City, but in the West Village, it’s looking especially so. Mama’s Too and L’Industrie, two of the biggest names in NYC slice shops, are heading for the West Village this year. Mama’s Too owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizzeria will launch at 323-325 Bleecker, near Christopher Street, while L’Industrie’s Massimo Laveglia says he’d prefer to remain tight-lipped about his address, but that its “very, very close” to Mama’s Too West Village. Both are targeting a summer 2023 launch.
‘My hands are freezing’: 95-year-old lives in NYC apartment building with inconsistent heat
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some residents of a Manhattan apartment building have been very cold in their homes for weeks, including a 95-year-old great-grandmother. Betty Simmons, 81, said she has to wear gloves and a winter hat when she sits in her living room on her couch. It’s that cold. Simmons is fighting for […]
NYC advocates want gas stoves replaced with electric in affordable housing buildings
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx – A new study that followed a small group of public housing residents in the Bronx found reductions in indoor air pollution after replacing gas stoves with electric. The Bronx has the highest asthma rates in the state, and WE ACT, an environmental justice group, set out to see if electric stoves […]
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York. One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:. 31-43-58-59-66 +9. The...
Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide
A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
Comments / 0