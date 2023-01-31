It’s always the summer of the slice here in New York City, but in the West Village, it’s looking especially so. Mama’s Too and L’Industrie, two of the biggest names in NYC slice shops, are heading for the West Village this year. Mama’s Too owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizzeria will launch at 323-325 Bleecker, near Christopher Street, while L’Industrie’s Massimo Laveglia says he’d prefer to remain tight-lipped about his address, but that its “very, very close” to Mama’s Too West Village. Both are targeting a summer 2023 launch.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO