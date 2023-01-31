ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

therealdeal.com

Developer plans 105 units in Downtown Brooklyn

Another sizable residential property is coming to Downtown Brooklyn. Yitzchok Katz filed plans this week for a 186,000-square-foot property at 370 Livingston Street, Crain’s reported. The 105-unit building will be 22 stories tall and rise to 235 feet. An entity tied to Goose Property Management — a frequent partner...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Standard buys Sixty Soho hotel for apparent post-Covid record price

Standard International is about to make another big splash Downtown. The trendy boutique hotel operator is in contract to buy the 97-key Sixty Soho hotel at 60 Thompson Street from the Pomeranc family’s Sixty Collective, multiple sources confirmed to The Real Deal. One source said the hotel sold for...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

6 winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take 5 lottery players raked in the big bucks on Friday and Saturday.  A ticket worth $21,463.50 was sold in Manhattan for Friday’s Take 5 Midday drawing, lottery officials said. It was purchased at Moid Newsstand at 433 East 79th Street.  On Saturday, there were New York winners for both the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Landlord boots one of Times Square’s last music shops

After rising rents shuttered the last of the famed music shops that spanned Times Square’s 48th Street, musicians seeking the once-bustling shopping scene frequented by legends like Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones were left with few options. Roberto’s Winds, a 30-year standby for woodwind instruments, repairs and rehearsal...
therealdeal.com

NYC’s millionaire renters on the rise

As high prices and high mortgage rates sideline some buyers from the housing market, more high-earning tenants in New York City are deciding homebuying is not worth the hassle. New York is the hottest rental spot for millionaires, according to a report from RentCafe. There were nearly 2,500 millionaire rental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Yonkers Store

Nearly two dozen New York locations are among a new round of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. Another 87 stores are due to close in 2023, the company announced this week, including 23 locations in New York. That brings the total number of...
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Jackpot! LOTTO ticket worth $18.4 million sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The first day of February was very lucky for a lottery player in Manhattan. Someone bought a jackpot-winning ticket for the Wednesday LOTTO drawing, lottery officials said. The ticket, worth a whopping $18.4 million, was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. Monday’s winning numbers were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
101.5 WPDH

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
Eater

Two of the Biggest Names in NYC Slice Shops Are Opening West Village Pizzerias

It’s always the summer of the slice here in New York City, but in the West Village, it’s looking especially so. Mama’s Too and L’Industrie, two of the biggest names in NYC slice shops, are heading for the West Village this year. Mama’s Too owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizzeria will launch at 323-325 Bleecker, near Christopher Street, while L’Industrie’s Massimo Laveglia says he’d prefer to remain tight-lipped about his address, but that its “very, very close” to Mama’s Too West Village. Both are targeting a summer 2023 launch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
New York Post

Migrants snub new, free NYC digs for sidewalks even after personal tour by Adams aide

A group of migrants fueled by griping so-called advocates turned up their noses at free new lodging in Brooklyn on Tuesday — even after a personal tour of the site by the city’s immigration chief. The single men said they would rather sleep in the cold on the sidewalk outside Manhattan’s three-star Watson Hotel, where they were booted over the weekend to make room for families, than stay at the freshly opened Cruise Terminal housing center in Red Hook. “All the beds are together, the showers are out of the building … there’s no privacy,” one of the men, who only gave...
BROOKLYN, NY

