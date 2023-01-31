Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
The Colorado River drought crisis: How did this happen? Can it be fixed?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Colorado River is in crisis. The problem has been building for decades but has come to a head in recent years because the major manufactured reservoirs on the river have fallen to dangerously low levels, prompting the Biden administration to call for unprecedented cuts in water usage among the 40 million people who rely on the river.
Houston Chronicle
Cuellar: Raw sewage dumping into Rio Grande, $77.7M needed for repairs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Approximately three decades after resolving a similar issue, a problem has once again erupted that has put the City of Nuevo Laredo’s wastewater treatment plant system into the spotlight. There are several concerns over the discharge of raw...
Comments / 0