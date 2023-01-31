ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Report: 5-Star Recruit Nyckoles Harbor Deciding Between Two Schools

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

With most of the top college football prospects having already signed National Letters of Intent during December's early signing period, National Signing Day, scheduled for Wednesday, has lost a bit of its luster.

But there is still one five-star prospect whose decision will bring some intrigue.

Nyckoles Harbor, ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the Class of 2023 by the 247Sports Composite, has yet to announce his college destination. He'll reportedly decide between two schools on Wednesday.

Harbor's options aren't exactly what you might expect for a five-star player. According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, his decision is down to Oregon and South Carolina.

Harbor, an edge rusher from Archbishop Carroll high school in Washington, D.C., has received scholarship offers from virtually every Power Five school in the country. He took official visits to Maryland and Michigan in addition to South Carolina and Oregon.

As noted by Crawford, Harbor would be a massive get for Shane Beamer and South Carolina. The Gamecocks have only signed six five-star recruits since the dawn of recruiting rankings, and only one since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011.

Oregon, meanwhile, has been recruiting well under second-year head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks were one of the big winners of the early signing period, signing 19 players rated as four- or five-star prospects as part of their massive, 28-player recruiting class, which is ranked 10th nationally.

Still, Harbor would be the highest-rated player in the class if he signs with Oregon this week. Harbor spent this past weekend visiting Eugene.

Harbor is scheduled to announce his commitment during a signing ceremony on Wednesday. As one of just two top-50 players in the 2023 class who has not yet announced a commitment, a lot of eyes will be on Harbor when he reveals his choice.

Athlon Sports

