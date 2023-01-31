Suns Are Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Malik Beasley And Jarred Vanderbilt

Suns want to acquire two key players from the Jazz.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Phoenix Suns made the Finals in 2021 under Devin Booker's leadership, and it is clear that their priority is to win immediately. Devin Booker has shown the ability to play at an MVP level when healthy, and it is imperative that the team make some moves to build around him.

A recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Phoenix Suns are interested in a pair of Utah Jazz players, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Both players would be able to contribute immediately and provide instant value for the Suns in a playoff run.

Beasley – an Atlanta native – and Vanderbilt were most notably mentioned together in multi-team trade discussions for Hawks forward John Collins earlier this season. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo.

It remains to be seen if the Phoenix Suns do end up acquiring Beasley and Vanderbilt, but it is clear that the duo would be a good fit for them. Malik Beasley would bring an element of shot creation and floor spacing, while Jarred Vanderbilt is a great multi-positional defender and great rebounder. Both players would be great acquisitions if the Suns can avoid overpaying for their services.

The New Orleans Pelicans Are Also Interested In Acquiring Malik Beasley

The Phoenix Suns might have some competition for Malik Beasley's services ahead of the trade deadline this year. A recent report revealed that Malik Beasley is also a target for the New Orleans Pelicans .

The Pelicans have also expressed interest in trading for Beasley, HoopsHype has learned.

It will be interesting to see what Malik Beasley's value will be on the market. It is clear that multiple teams are interested in getting him, and that could result in a bidding war. Notably, it was reported that the Cavaliers, Hawks, and Jazz have discussed a 3-team trade that involves Malik Beasley, John Collins, and Caris LeVert .

The Utah Jazz are likely to be a seller at the trade deadline this year, and there will be other veterans that could end up getting traded as well. In fact, there have been some suggestions that Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler are the only untouchable players on the roster .

Hopefully, we see the Phoenix Suns make at least one win-now move before the trade deadline. Even a minor deal could go a long way for them, and we'll see what happens in the future.

