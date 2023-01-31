ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns Are Reportedly Interested In Acquiring Malik Beasley And Jarred Vanderbilt

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2onxYP_0kXiLoFv00

Suns want to acquire two key players from the Jazz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7j84_0kXiLoFv00

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Phoenix Suns made the Finals in 2021 under Devin Booker's leadership, and it is clear that their priority is to win immediately. Devin Booker has shown the ability to play at an MVP level when healthy, and it is imperative that the team make some moves to build around him.

A recent report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed that the Phoenix Suns are interested in a pair of Utah Jazz players, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Both players would be able to contribute immediately and provide instant value for the Suns in a playoff run.

Beasley – an Atlanta native – and Vanderbilt were most notably mentioned together in multi-team trade discussions for Hawks forward John Collins earlier this season. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo.

It remains to be seen if the Phoenix Suns do end up acquiring Beasley and Vanderbilt, but it is clear that the duo would be a good fit for them. Malik Beasley would bring an element of shot creation and floor spacing, while Jarred Vanderbilt is a great multi-positional defender and great rebounder. Both players would be great acquisitions if the Suns can avoid overpaying for their services.

The New Orleans Pelicans Are Also Interested In Acquiring Malik Beasley

The Phoenix Suns might have some competition for Malik Beasley's services ahead of the trade deadline this year. A recent report revealed that Malik Beasley is also a target for the New Orleans Pelicans .

The Pelicans have also expressed interest in trading for Beasley, HoopsHype has learned.

It will be interesting to see what Malik Beasley's value will be on the market. It is clear that multiple teams are interested in getting him, and that could result in a bidding war. Notably, it was reported that the Cavaliers, Hawks, and Jazz have discussed a 3-team trade that involves Malik Beasley, John Collins, and Caris LeVert .

The Utah Jazz are likely to be a seller at the trade deadline this year, and there will be other veterans that could end up getting traded as well. In fact, there have been some suggestions that Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler are the only untouchable players on the roster .

Hopefully, we see the Phoenix Suns make at least one win-now move before the trade deadline. Even a minor deal could go a long way for them, and we'll see what happens in the future.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request

One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request

Remember this summer, in the euphoric afterglow of a remarkable fourth championship in eight seasons, when it seemed like there was a realistic if slight chance that Kevin Durant would return to the Golden State Warriors? It’s time to fire up the trade machine again, Dub Nation. Just don’t expect for those season-saving dreams to […] The post Warriors’ best trade offer for Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving’s Nets trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘I trust Culver’s’: Giannis Anetokounmpo hilariously calls out Chik-fil-A after 50-burger vs. Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy