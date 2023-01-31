25 Pairs of Leggings with Pockets That Are Big Enough to Hold All Your Essentials

We run almost solely in leggings with pockets because they’re infinitely better (and more convenient) than a running belt. In our view, leggings with pockets make for the perfect workout garment because there’s no adjusting, riding up or bouncing and they’ve got just enough room for our phone, an ID and keys. Even if you’re just going to the store on your day off, you can simply slip your essentials into this built-in storage option and head out the door, totally hands-free.

What to Look for When Buying Leggings with Pockets

What specifically should you look for in a pair of pocketed leggings? First off, they should be tailored to your workout needs. If you're going for a long run, you'll want a side pocket for your phone as well as a secure (preferably zippered ) waist or leg pocket for your ID. Doing an outdoor HIIT or indoor CrossFit class? You might opt for a waist drawcord design so that your leggings don't fall down with all those squats. Or, need a pair that you you can just run errands in? This heathered design is as appropriate for casual Friday as it is for a quick jog around the block.

TikTok-Recommended Leggings with Pockets

There's a a lot of show-and-tell in the TikTok leggings omniverse. We appreciate the TikTok fitness instructor who turned us on to leggings with pockets suitable for "thick thighs and a booty": the Ododos Tummy Control leggings on Amazon, Aerie drawstring and lululemon Align leggings. Tik Tok also turned us on to leggings made with GOTS-certified cotton (and created in maybe the cutest animal print ever) from Pact. Baleaf Sports also impressed us with a slideshow of their great-looking leggings on a wide range of bodies . And of course the ongoing debate about lululemon dupes proceeds unabated on TikTok, with the Amazon-sold HeyNuts brand getting some love for its lulu-similar pairs that cost under $30. Shannon at thislovelylifeofmine says they are squat-proof and stay in place in all their high-waist glory. While we're not replacing our dependably great lululemon leggings, we will be making room for HeyNuts in our leggings drawer due to their deep inventory and overnight Prime delivery option, for those times when we just need a fresh workout fit to motivate.

The Top 5 Leggings with Pockets at a Glance

Girlfriend Collective

Best Size Range

• Why We Love It: Comes in 11 sizes and two inseams, 79 percent recycled water bottles and 21 percent spandex

Girlfriend Collective fans asked for a legging with pockets after so much love for the brand's high-waist leggings. Its newest style comes in 16 colors, two inseam lengths and a whopping 11 sizes, so you can find that perfect fit. Oh, and they feature two pockets, one on either side of the hips, large enough to stow even an iPhone 13.

Size range: XXS to 6XL

Vuori

Best Drawcord Design

• Why We Love It: Stash and zip pockets, 24.5-inch inseam

These quick-drying, polyamide-and-elastane leggings are high-rise and have an interior drawcord so that they will stay up even when you've got a phone and keys in the side pocket and the back zip pocket.

Size range: XXS to XXL

Outdoor Voices

Best Cold-Weather Leggings

• Why We Love It: Fabric brushed on the inside, reflective details

Want a legging that stands up to snowy conditions? Outdoor Voices has a cold-weather legging that's built for freezing temps in fabric that's a cozy 36 percent lycra, 34 percent nylon and 30 percent polyester, all tricked out for safe outdoor exercise. Besides having two side pockets for your phone and keys, these leggings have subtle reflective piping that keeps you visible in low-light conditions and an internal drawcord that keeps your leggings in place, for the long run.

Size range: XS to XL

lululemon

Best for Long Runs

• Why We Love It: Continuous drawcord doesn't get lost in the wash, breathable thin Luxtreme fabric doesn't chafe

Side drop-in pockets for your handheld, a zippered pocket in the back to secure your keys and a row of unobtrusive reflective dots along the outer calf to keep you visible. All that, and lululemon's signature flattering design, keep you on the trail for an extra mile.

Size range: 0 to 20; 25-, 28- and 31-inch lengths

Aerie

Best for Lounging

• Why We Love It: Fuzzy interior fabrication, cuffs on the bottom

Forget the high-compression, mega-sweat wicking super powers of so many performance leggings and cuddle up in a pair of these hybrid leggings-sweatpants. The 90 percent polyester/10 percent elastane fabric blend has a fleecy fabric inside and plenty of stretch, and the wide waist and cuffs design makes them look as much like casual pants as they do workout clothes.

Size range: XXS to XXL, short and long lengths

Ministry of Supply

Best Temperature Regulating

• Why We Love It: High compression, four pockets total

These leggings have a unique and figure-flattering side panel construction, and their fabric, an anti-pilling polyester blend, was developed by NASA to regulate body temperature. All that, plus there are two side pockets, a third one tucked over your bum and a fourth one tucked into her waistband for convenience.

Size range: XXS to XXL

Yummie

Best for Short Legs

• Why We Love It: Soft material is 88 percent cotton, 12 percent spandex fabric, petites-friendly 22 1/4-inch inseam

Deep 9-inch side pockets and a shaping waistband (it dips in front to control your stomach and curves up in back to lift your rear) are standouts in this super-soft pair of leggings. The high cotton content makes these leggings cozy, matte and comfortable in the hottest weather.

Size range: XS to 1X

Lululemon

Best for the Hard-to-Fit

• Why We Love It: Comes in 11 sizes and two lengths, has a no-slip continuous drawcord

We already love the shorts version of these lululemons (in two colors) and think it might be time to invest in a full-length pair as well. The fabric is just thick enough to ensure total confidence while squatting and the numeral sizing means you’re more likely to find a pair that fits exactly right (not too small here, nor too large there). There are even two different lengths so you can pick the length that's tailored to your height and ankle-baring preference. As for storage space, there are two side slots and two hidden pockets in the waistband. They may not be big enough to fit your cell, but they’re the perfect size for your ID or set of keys.

Size range: 0 to 20

Amazon

Best Value

• Why We Love It: Buttery soft interior, tummy control

Two side slots make these convenient, and a fuzzy-warm lining means they're also winter-proof. When you warm up from your exertions, the moisture-management fabric wicks away wetness so you're comfy enough to stay out in the chill to work on your endurance.

Size range: XS to 3XL

Amazon

Best Zipped Pockets

• Why We Love It: UPF 50+ sun protection, 100 percent polyester is moisture-wicking

Worried things might pop out of your pockets while you’re out on a trail run or bouncing up and down during an intense HIIT session? Zippered pockets are the way to go. The two side pockets aren’t quite as deep as some of the others on this list, but they make up for that with the security of anti-chafe zippers guaranteed to keep all your belongings safe and sound. (There’s also an ID/key pouch in the waistband.) Plus, the FreeDry moisture-wicking fabric has SPF50 built in, so you can protect your skin as easily as you protect your phone.

Size range: XS to 3X, also tall and petite

Alo

Best Sculpting Leggings

• Why We Love It: Smooth and soft Airbrush fabric, front panel smooths for a sleek profile

For the gal who needs more than two pockets, let us introduce you to Alo Yoga’s Cargo Legging. There are not two, not three, but four pockets packed onto these babies so you’ll never have to choose between bringing your wallet or a tube of sunscreen ever again.

Size range: XXS to L

Athleta

Best Matte Finish

• Why We Love It: Supersoft Powervita fabric, pockets placed comfortably high

These Athleta leggings feature a high waist to keep you covered while fitting your body like a glove. And the breathable, quick-drying Powervita fabric does a neat trick of providing light sculpting while caressing your body with buttery-feeling fabric. These guys also wash up like champs, so there are no loose seams or faded areas to take away from the leggings' high-end appearance.

Size range: XXS to 3X

Old Navy

Best Crop Leggings

• Why We Love It: Light-reflecting logo on waistband, chafe-proof flatlock seams

These are great for anyone who just wants a soft, supportive legging without too many bells and whistles (read: two stretchy hip pockets and nothing more). Minimal seams and subtle side pockets give you a super-clean, chic silhouette so you can really hit the ground running.

Size range: XS to 4X, also tall and petite

Gap

Best for Tall People

• Why We Love It: Single side pocket, wide waistband

One reviewer gives these high marks for their full-length fit. "I am 5'9" and wear a 34-inch inseam in most pants, size 14-16 and a large in all Gap-brand stretch bottoms," she writes. "Amazingly, the regular length is the best fit on me." Long-waisted women will appreciate the wide waistband on this style from GapFit and the durable, stretchy 79 percent recycled polyester and 21 percent spandex fabric blend.

Size range: XS to XXL , also in tall and petite

Nike

Best Fleece Legging

• Why We Love It: Rear invisible zippered pocked for valuables, no-slip elastic waistband

With breathable fleece on the inside to keep you snuggly while still wicking sweat, these three-pocket leggings are ready for comfortable cold-weather outdoor running. The 80/20 polyester/spandex fabric is tough enough to endure the elements, wick your perspiration, then keep you feeling cuddly during your post-run stretch session.

Size range: XS to XL

Wolven

Best Crossover Waist Design

• Why We Love It: Suede-like finish feels luxurious, made from 84 percent recycled polyesters

We'd love this L.A.-based brand's leggings for the super-soft fabric, unobtrusive two side pockets and figure-flattering crossover waist alone. But the sustainable way the workout clothes and swimwear are made—16 percent spandex and 84 percent RPET made from plastic bottles—makes wearing these practically virtuous.

Size range: XS to XL

Sweaty Betty

Best Cooling Leggings

• Why We Love It: High-waisted, Breezy mesh inserts

These leggings keep what devotees love about Sweaty Betty—the signature bum-lifting design that flatters all wearers—and adds two imperceptible on-seam pockets at the wide waistband seam. The fabric is nearly completely opaque in squats, thanks to the 78 percent polyamide/32 percent elastane fabric blend. And the high waist is engineered to stay up, no matter f you're doing a downward dog or dead lifts.

Size range: XXS to XXL

Amazon

Best Tummy Control

• Why We Love It: Wide side pockets accommodate larger phones, 49 colorways

An ultrawide waist band is the secret sauce here: There's a thin band of elastic to keep it in place, and an entire tummy control mesh layer added to really look like you've been working those lower abs. The fabric is a 72 percent polyamide and 28 percent spandex blend, so it has some serious opacity (no flashing during squats) as well as four-way stretch (so it bounces back after every move). At this price and in this many colors, there's no reason not to round out your rainbow of leggings by trying a pair.

Size range: XS to 3X

lululemon

Fastest Drying Leggings

• Why We Love It: Nylon and Lycra blend is engineered to wick sweat, 25-inch length gives you maximum breathability

Drop-in side pockets and a hidden back waistband pocket mean you've got more than enough room for everything from your phone and keys to energy gels and spare adhesive strips, in case your blister acts up on those last couple miles. The fast-drying nylon-Lycra blend means your sweat will be wicked away and evaporated before you know it—and a drawcord waist means you won't have to fiddle with pulling your leggings up throughout your workout.

Size range: 0 to 14

Spanx

Most Opaque

• Why We Love It: Antimicrobial finish, center seam eliminated for camel-toe prevention

These leggings by Spanx have eliminated the waistband altogether, with a reinforced control tummy area holding you up and in (see if your posture doesn't increase immediately on pulling them up). The side pocket and leg details are made of opaque performance fabric that makes these look as appropriate for wearing to lunch or to spin class.

Size range: XS to 3X

New Balance

Best for Running at Night

• Why We Love It: Reflective taping down the leg, loop to thread layers through for hands-free run

These leggings from New Balance are breathable, lightweight and feature a mid-rise. The two mesh pockets fit all the essentials, even when that includes gels or goos for an extra-long run and a tube of sunscreen in addition to a cellphone, wallet and keys. There’s even an extra zippered slot in the waistband just in case we think of yet another item we want to bring along.

Size range: S to XL

Fabletics

Best Booty Accent

• Why We Love It: Hidden back waistband pocket, laced details draw the eye to your backside

Criss-crossed straps on the rear waistband make this workhorse of a legging look pretty, while the chafe-resistant, all-way-stretch fabric provides strong compression. The pockets are hidden (the two in the waistband are up front and there's one in the back), which we appreciate for a streamlined feeling when we're having a quick jog around the park. And the 88 percent polyester fabric is opaque enough that we feel confident wearing white leggings without flashing everyone.

Size range: XXS to 4X

Nordstrom

Best WFH Pants

• Why We Love It: Opaque fabric, 88 percent recycled polyester

One reviewer of these explains how they are the perfect work-life balance pants: "I have purchased multiple pairs of these—not because they break down, but because I like having multiple pairs to wear within the week. They are great for yoga (I don't wear them for more intense workouts as I prefer my leggings to be tight through the calves for those), and lounging around the house," she says. "I work from home and am frequently in video conference calls. I love these for work days too, as I can put on a nicer top and they look nice enough you can't really tell I'm wearing yoga pants (over video of course, I wouldn't wear these to the office). They're fitting at the top so I'm not pulling them up frequently, and have an overall flattering tummy/butt fit." Be advised, though, that the inseam is 32 inches, so shorter women will want to hem them.

Size range: XXS to XXL

Amazon

Best for Running Errands

• Why We Love It: Comes in 37 colorways, 75/25 polyester/spandex blend is soft and opaque

PureWow commerce editor Olivia Dubyak enthuses, "I love the feel of these leggings for low-impact workouts or casual wear. The pockets are deep enough to hold my iPhone 14 Pro Max without feeling like it's bouncing around or pulling one side of the leggings down. The thick, double-lined waistband is a game-changer for keeping your waist supported and sculpted, too." Add to that the flatlock construction ensuring the seams don't rub when you're running around, and you've got a great pair of go-to leggings.

Size range: XS to XL

Bloomingdale's

Best for Tennis

• Why We Love It: Made for outdoor workouts, flattering stripe trim

Compressive fit and side pockets that hold more than a can of tennis balls between them mean tennis players (and joggers and CrossFit types) have an efficient and chic workout). The 7/8 length has a 25-inch inseam, so petites can wear them as full-length leggings. Plus, the high-polyester content of the fabric makes these warm and durable for outdoor workouts.

Size range: XS to XL

