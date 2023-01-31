3 from Indy arrested after poaching deer in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — State conservation officers say three people from Indianapolis are charged with illegally shooting a deer from a roadway after a Sullivan County incident.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 400 E and County Road 550 N. An officer responded to the area due to a resident’s complaint of night hunting.

Once on scene the officer reported hearing gunfire and spotted a vehicle leaving the area. A traffic stop of the vehicle led to the discovery of three rifles and a spotlight. At the time the vehicle’s only occupant was Hrang Lian.

A number of additional organizations responded to the area to assist in a search, including the Sullivan City Police, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police. With the help of the other agencies two other people were found in the area.

Officers used an ISP drone with thermal imaging to locate the poached deer.

Conservation Officers said they then placed Biak Sang, 34; Hrang Lian, 30; and Ro Hmung Lian, 32; all of Indianapolis under arrest and charged them with the misdemeanor charges of Illegal taking of a white-tailed deer, hunting with the aid of a motor conveyance, backlighting, shooting from a public roadway, and hunting without the consent of the landowner.

The meat from the confiscated deer was reportedly donated to a local family.

