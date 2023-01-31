ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Teachers rejoice! ChatGPT creators have released a tool to help detect AI-generated writing

By Samantha Delouya
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZcFiy_0kXiLgC700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRCXX_0kXiLgC700
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently said the worst-case scenario for AI is 'lights out for all of us.'

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

  • OpenAI has finally released a way to detect AI-generated writing from its chatbot, ChatGPT.
  • The new program comes amid concerns that AI chatbots could make it easier for students to cheat.
  • OpenAI warned the program is prone to errors and that students using ChatGPT may learn how to evade detection.

OpenAI has heard everyone's concerns, and it's finally working on detecting AI-generated writing.

Since its launch, the company's explosive AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has caused shockwaves in many industries due to its skilled writing and coding abilities . The bot has already accomplished several impressive feats , including passing the US Medical Licensing Exam, a Wharton MBA exam, and 4 law school courses.

However, ChatGPT has also caused handwringing among teachers and other education professionals who say the bot will help students get better at cheating and plagiarism.

On Tuesday, the company launched a web-based program called "AI Text Classifier" to tackle that issue.

The program will flag pasted-in text with the following labels: "very unlikely," "unlikely," "unclear if it is," "possibly," or "likely" AI-generated.

OpenAI admits its tool isn't quite perfect yet: It requires a minimum of 1,000 characters to determine whether text is AI-generated and is prone to making errors.

"These tools will produce both false negatives, where they don't identify AI-generated content as such, and false positives, where they flag human-written content as AI-generated. Additionally, students may quickly learn how to evade detection by modifying some words or clauses in generated content," the company said in a blog post .

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

OpenAI isn't the first to attempt an antidote to the AI-writing conundrum. Plagiarism detector Turnitin told Insider they are working on a similar product to detect AI-generated text from ChatGPT, which a Turnitin executive called a " mad-lib machine ."

A 22-year-old college student at Princeton University also released a program to detect AI writing earlier this month called GPTZero.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
Futurism

People Thought an AI Was Brilliantly Analyzing Their Personalities, But It Was Actually Giving Out Feedback Randomly

Myers-Briggs. Astrology. BuzzFeed quizzes that tell you what kind of bread you are, according to your favorite Twilight quote. Based on their abundance alone, it's safe to say that people — whether they're seeking to self-categorize as a means of self discovery or simply as a way to quell some existential dread — really, really love a personality test.
The Independent

ChatGPT creator OpenAI makes new tool for detecting automated text amid fear over future

The creator of ChatGPT, the viral new artificial intelligence system that can generate seemingly any text, has created a new tool aimed at spotting that same automatically created writing.OpenAI said that it had built the system as an attempt to stop the dangers of AI-written text, by allowing people to more easily spot it.Such threats include automated misinformation campaigns, for instance, or allowing chatbots to pose as humans. It should also help protect against “academic dishonesty”, it suggested, which comes amid an increasing fear that such systems could allow students to cheat on homework and other assignments.But it said the...
KTLA

Latest AI-powered technology has educators worried about cheating

New software powered by artificial intelligence is the latest technology shaking up school campuses.   In November, a San Francisco-based research laboratory called OpenAI launched ChatGPT, which has the unique ability to generate human-like text on command.   From drafting fictional stories to churning out essays, ChatGPT cranks out responses to questions, making homework and […]
TechSpot

Google rushes to launch its own ChatGPT-like technology soon

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Something to look forward to: Google CEO Sundar Pichai disclosed the company's plans to integrate AI technologies into search and other products. During a Q4 earnings conference call this week, Pichai said that users would very soon be able to directly interact with its newest, most potent model as a companion to search in innovative ways.
Gochi Ez

ChatGPT goes against itself with new AI detection tool

With the emergence of chatbots that pen entire novels using artificial intelligence, more and more questions arise about the authenticity of the written texts.How can you tell nowadays whether an article comes from a robot or a human hand?ChatGPT's new tool offers the solution, even against itself.
makeuseof.com

How to Protect Your Images From AI Art Generators

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While it's fun to imitate the works of long-gone artists like Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo with an AI generator, the same is not true for living artists. Allowing just about anyone to create an image "in the style of" an artist can cause their market to be flooded with knockoffs; adding confusion around authenticity and a potential loss of income.
The Verge

Spotify’s founder helped develop an AI-powered body health scanner

Spotify founder Daniel Ek is getting into the healthcare industry. A post shared on LinkedIn names Ek as the co-founder of a startup, called Neko Health, which specializes in providing body scans powered by artificial intelligence (AI), as reported earlier by European news outlets Sifter and Tech.eu. “After four years...
Business Insider

Business Insider

854K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy