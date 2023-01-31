ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

R.A. Heim

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave.  We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

California Museum celebrating Black History Month with new self-guided tour

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In honor of Black History Month, the California Museum is highlighting black history within its exhibits. "We are promoting the content that the museum houses on a continual basis that identifies where Black people are making contributions to California state history," said Jessica Cushenberry, volunteer coordinator and public program specialist at the museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?

California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
Paradise Post

Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years

The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE

