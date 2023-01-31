Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
California's attorney general prepares for looming court decisions on California gun laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a federal appeals court struck down a law that kept people with domestic violence restraining orders from having guns on Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state's department of justice is ready for conservative-leaning judges to rule similarly in separate cases challenging some of California's gun laws.
GV Wire
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation in Money Network, Sac Co siblings escape Tesla fire, suspected Chinese spy balloon over Montana
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KCRA.com
Gov. Newsom plans to convert EDD headquarters and 2 more downtown Sacramento office buildings into housing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced a plan to convert three adjoining office buildings along the Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento, including the Employment Development Department headquarters, into housing. At least 20% of the housing would be set aside as affordable, Assemblymember Kevin McCarty said in a press conference...
KCRA.com
Downtown Sacramento business community reacts to plan to convert offices into housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The downtown Sacramento business community is reacting to the state's plan to turn some of its office buildings near the Capitol into housing. Many businesses have been hurting since employees started working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Downtown Sacramento Partnership said there were about...
KCRA.com
Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
KPBS
San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight
For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
KCRA.com
Sacramento city leaders approve purchase of armored vehicle despite community pushback
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of an armored vehicle for the city's police force. The vote drew pushback from some in the community, especially in light of the recent push for police accountability. Community organizations are also calling for the creation of...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Feb. 3-5
From an ice show to art shows, a home expo, bull riding and a bilingual college fair, here is a round-up of things to do across the greater Sacramento region this weekend. But first, check out the forecast for what to know about the chances of rain. Here is more...
Bakersfield Californian
Newsom calls Kern the 'murder capital' of CA for the 2nd time in 2 years while touting bill banning guns in certain public places
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s district “the murder capital” of California — for the second time in two years — during a press conference Wednesday promoting a new state bill that seeks to prevent people from carrying guns in many public places.
mendocinobeacon.com
Before and after: Lake Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, has risen 182 feet
One of the best places to see how dramatically big storms this winter have changed California’s water picture is three hours north of the Bay Area, in the foothills east of Sacramento Valley. There, Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California and a key component of the state’s water...
"It's used to terrorize communities": Critics slam city leaders after approving new Sacramento police military vehicle
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police will soon have a new massive military-style vehicle but not after some roadblocks at Tuesday night's city council meeting.Things got heated as dozens urged city leaders not to approve the new vehicle, called a Rook. At one point, Mayor Darrell Steinberg told people they would have to leave for interrupting the process or he would make them leave. We've already seen a Rook roll up on a scene when the sheriff's office used the armored all-terrain loader to de-escalate a hostage situation in south Sacramento last April, ultimately arresting the suspect. "I have never seen it used...
KCRA.com
Women’s symposium at the McGeorge School of Law highlights the fight for women’s rights
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Highlighting the fight for women’s rights — that was the main goal of a women’s symposium in Sacramento on Sunday. Groups gathered to discuss women’s rights in places like Iran and Afghanistan. The event was held at the McGeorge School of Law.
KCRA.com
California Museum celebrating Black History Month with new self-guided tour
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In honor of Black History Month, the California Museum is highlighting black history within its exhibits. "We are promoting the content that the museum houses on a continual basis that identifies where Black people are making contributions to California state history," said Jessica Cushenberry, volunteer coordinator and public program specialist at the museum.
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.
(KTXL) — A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
KCRA.com
Parents of Rocklin teen who died from fentanyl poisoning head to DC for State of the Union address
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Parents of a Rocklin teenager who died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 will head to Washington, D.C., next week for the State of the Union Address. "It's amazing to think how far we've come in two years from when we lost Zach ... not knowing anything about this crisis," Laura Didier said.
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
Paradise Post
Sierra Nevada snowpack hits biggest level in nearly 30 years
The statewide Sierra Nevada snowpack — the source of nearly one-third of California’s water supply — is at its highest level since 1995, boosting hopes that an end to the drought is near, but also raising concerns that a few warm spring storms could melt it too early, potentially triggering major flooding.
