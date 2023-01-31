ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

MaxPreps names St. Amant's Addison Jackson as best softball player in Louisiana

St. Amant High School senior Addison Jackson has been named MaxPreps' best softball player in Louisiana. Jackson, who previously signed with Boston College, led the Gators to a second consecutive Class 5A championship with a 30-2 pitching record. As the high school softball season is set to begin, MaxPreps kicked...
LAFAYETTE, LA
LSU women's basketball vs. Georgia: Score prediction, scouting report

LSU women's basketball proved plenty of doubters wrong with its win over Tennessee on Monday night. Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0) won the battle of Southeastern Conference unbeatens and have taken the lead in the race for at least the second-best team in the league behind No. 1 South Carolina, the only other undefeated team left in the country at 21-0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Pick Alabama football's Bryce Young over Kentucky's Will Levis in NFL Draft, these SEC defenders say

MOBILE, Ala. ― With the NFL Draft just under three months away, there has already been plenty of quarterback discourse. That's not stopping anytime soon. Should Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young be the first one off the board? Or should Kentucky's Will Levis be the first signal-caller selected? Maybe even Ohio State's CJ Stroud?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Dutchtown High School's Justin Reid advances to Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

Former Dutchtown High School star Justin Reid will play in Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 as a starting safety for the Kansas City Chiefs. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles handled the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-7 victory in the NFC title game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Western Illinois at Denver odds, picks and predictions

The Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) visit the Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8) Thursday. Tip from Hamilton Gymnasium is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Western Illinois vs. Denverodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Western Illinois beat San...
MACOMB, IL

