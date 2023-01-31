Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
MaxPreps names St. Amant's Addison Jackson as best softball player in Louisiana
St. Amant High School senior Addison Jackson has been named MaxPreps' best softball player in Louisiana. Jackson, who previously signed with Boston College, led the Gators to a second consecutive Class 5A championship with a 30-2 pitching record. As the high school softball season is set to begin, MaxPreps kicked...
SEC football recruiting rankings: Where Tennessee, Vanderbilt shake out in 2023 class
Most of the work was done, signed and delivered in December with the early signing period. But the second signing period for Class of 2023 football recruiting opened on Feb. 1 as teams' classes are finalized. The biggest story of the day in the SEC was 5-star tight end/wide receiver...
Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.
LSU women's basketball vs. Georgia: Score prediction, scouting report
LSU women's basketball proved plenty of doubters wrong with its win over Tennessee on Monday night. Kim Mulkey and No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0) won the battle of Southeastern Conference unbeatens and have taken the lead in the race for at least the second-best team in the league behind No. 1 South Carolina, the only other undefeated team left in the country at 21-0.
Video: Hahnville holds signing day on school campus
Hahnville High School held signing day on its campus in Boutte, La.
Our predictions for each SEC football team's starting quarterback, from Alabama to Tennessee
The SEC’s quarterback lineup will feature a new look in 2023, raising the question of whether the conference will maintain its blistering production at the sport’s most important position. Four of the SEC’s top five quarterbacks from last season in terms of QB efficiency have departed, and as...
What Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher can learn about hot seat from Brian Kelly, Phillip Fulmer | Toppmeyer
Order is restored in the national recruiting rankings after Wednesday’s National Signing Day produced no movement at the top. Alabama is first, followed by Georgia, and Texas A&M is an also-ran. The Aggies, No. 15 in the 247Sports Composite, rank closer to South Carolina than they do big-brother Texas, which is No. 3.
Pick Alabama football's Bryce Young over Kentucky's Will Levis in NFL Draft, these SEC defenders say
MOBILE, Ala. ― With the NFL Draft just under three months away, there has already been plenty of quarterback discourse. That's not stopping anytime soon. Should Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young be the first one off the board? Or should Kentucky's Will Levis be the first signal-caller selected? Maybe even Ohio State's CJ Stroud?
Dutchtown High School's Justin Reid advances to Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs
Former Dutchtown High School star Justin Reid will play in Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 as a starting safety for the Kansas City Chiefs. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game. The Philadelphia Eagles handled the San Francisco 49ers in a 31-7 victory in the NFC title game.
Western Illinois at Denver odds, picks and predictions
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) visit the Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8) Thursday. Tip from Hamilton Gymnasium is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Western Illinois vs. Denverodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Western Illinois beat San...
