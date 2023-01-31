Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Related
Dartmouth Marylou’s Coffee Ready for Opening Day
You may already know that Marylou's is opening a new location in Dartmouth. Signs have been visible on Faunce Corner Road for many months. Now, we know when it will open. Marylou's claims to have "The Best Coffee In Town" but until now DSouthCoast residents could only get the flavor locally in Rochester, Lakeville and points beyond. Those days are done.
universalhub.com
Night of burst pipes across Boston: Hospitals, theater, mall all hit
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
Is the Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ Coming to West Bridgewater?
If you are “DTF” – down to feast, that is – you’re going to want to take a trip to Barrett’s Alehouse in West Bridgewater on Sunday, March 5, as the restaurant will be hosting a “Jersey Shore Brunch.”. Barrett’s made the announcement...
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
25 Investigates: Boston doctor allegations
“You are saying this doctor performed a procedure on the wrong body part?” “There was a needle broken off in a patient’s liver?” “Did the patients have any idea that this was happening?” A Boston doctor...under investigation.
‘The Last of Us’ Claiming This Is 10 Miles From Boston Has New Englanders Freaking Out
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, it doesn't take much for something to blow up on Twitter, especially if it is about a new hit TV show. If you...
Eat at Sunrise Bakery to Help SouthCoast Families and the Schwartz Center Radiothon
It's hard to believe, but this will be Maddie's first Radiothon with Meeting Street and the Schwartz Center. She's been at Fun 107 as my morning show cohost for nearly three years, but because of COVID policy and the delicate nature of the students at the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth, this will be the first in-person Radiothon we've done since 2020. We barely snuck in that year's event before the world fell apart six weeks later.
New Bedford’s Abolition Row Park Will Be Completed This Spring [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A new park and historic district will be opening this spring in New Bedford, celebrating those local residents who, in the 1800s, helped men and women traveling through New Bedford via the Underground Railroad to find freedom. Abolition Row Park and HIstoric District is located at Spring and Seventh Streets,...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center Hosting Lobster Days and More [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
February is a busy month at the New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center. There are numerous programs and activities for adults and children, and most of them are free!. Executive Director Laura Orleans and Education and Engagement Manager Allison Meyette stopped by Townsquare Sunday this week to outline the schedule of programs for February and March.
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
Support pours in for Amesbury 20-year-old severely injured after being trapped under Green Line trolley
Ava Harlow, a student at Bridgewater State University, is expected to need a prosthetic. On Friday night, 20-year-old Ava Harlow of Amesbury was seriously injured after becoming trapped under a Green Line train. She is expected to need a prosthetic due to leg injuries suffered in the incident. Now friends, family, and others are rallying to support the young woman’s recovery.
This Iconic Portuguese Sandwich Doesn’t Show Up on New Bedford Menus
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train
BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall
Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Remembering Taunton’s Poirier Brothers and the Midget Twins Service Station
Those who grew up in Taunton during a good portion of the 20th century most likely remember a pair of brothers who were short in stature but big on hard work and running a successful business. Twins Edward Donat Poirier and Edeas Romeo Porter were little people – known in...
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
hot969boston.com
2 Big Lottery Winners Came From The Same Boston Area Grocery Store
Coincidence? Two big money winners over the past few weeks bought their winning tickets at the same place. If you need to pick up some groceries, we hear the produce selection is top notch and there’s plenty of free parking at the Wegman’s in Chestnut Hill. But you’re probably going to head straight to the lottery counter.
Summer Jobs Available Aboard New Bedford’s Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey
If you’re looking for a summer job with some excitement and adventure, consider applying for a position aboard New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey. The schooner, owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and operated by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, is home ported in New Bedford but will give those working aboard the chance to sail south this spring.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0