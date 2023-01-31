Read full article on original website
NASA tests new ride for science studies from Wallops
NASA will test a new capability for supporting science research in the mesosphere with the launch of two rockets from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Virginia on Feb. 9, 2023. The two Improved-Orion suborbital sounding rockets will launch about 30 minutes apart between 8-10 a.m. EST. A livestream of the launches...
AI helps scientists decipher cellular structures
To the untrained eye, a cryo-electron tomogram looks more like traces in sand than the detailed snapshot of a cell it is. Specialists trained in powerful microscopy techniques like cryo-electron microscopy and tomography can use these images to study the location and shape of cellular organelles and structures of large molecular complexes. As a result, researchers can gain insight into a cell's inner workings, both in healthy and diseased states.
Deep in a South Dakota gold mine, physicists prospect for dark matter
Nestled in the mountains of western South Dakota is the little town of Lead, which bills itself as "quaint" and "rough around the edges." Visitors driving past the hair salon or dog park may never guess that an unusual—even otherworldly—experiment is happening a mile below the surface. A...
Upsurge in rocket launches could impact the ozone layer
University of Canterbury (UC) researchers have summarized the threats that future rocket launches would pose to Earth's protective ozone layer, in a new review article published in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand. The ozone layer, which protects life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from...
Development of a versatile method to synthesize functional mRNAs with diverse 5' cap structures
Synthetic mRNAs are explored rigorously for their potential as an effective genetic vector for basic research and clinical applications. Natural mRNAs have a structure on their leading (5') ends—called the 5' cap—that regulates their stability and translational activity. As such, there is a tremendous effort to devise new methods to chemically modify and generate functional 5' cap structures.
Improved estimates of carbon sinks and sources of northern ecosystems
A new study shows that a calculation method used by international measurement networks creates a systematic bias in carbon balance estimates for northern ecosystems. The study, led by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, shows that a machine learning method can be used to substantially reduce the error. A key method used...
Revegetation in extremely degraded grassland improves permafrost stability on Qinghai-Tibetan plateau
As the dominant vegetation type in the permafrost regions of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau (QTP), alpine grassland provides important ecosystem service functions, such as permafrost conservation. Over the last few decades, about 90% of alpine grassland has already suffered obvious degradation due to climate warming and overgrazing, which led to extensive permafrost degradation.
Rocket industry could undo decades of work to save the ozone layer
The ozone layer is on track to heal within four decades, according to a recent UN report, but this progress could be undone by an upsurge in rocket launches expected during the same period. The ozone layer protects life on Earth from the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Destruction of...
Long-delayed ExoMars mission still dreams of 2028 launch
War, budget cuts, a pandemic and a crash: For all its trials, Europe's ExoMars mission might be more deserving of the name Perseverance than NASA's Martian rover. But the European Space Agency still hopes the mission can launch in 2028 on its long-delayed quest to search for extraterrestrial life on the Red Planet.
Why do black holes twinkle? Study examines 5,000 star-eating behemoths to find out
Black holes are bizarre things, even by the standards of astronomers. Their mass is so great, it bends space around them so tightly that nothing can escape, even light itself. And yet, despite their famous blackness, some black holes are quite visible. The gas and stars these galactic vacuums devour are sucked into a glowing disk before their one-way trip into the hole, and these disks can shine more brightly than entire galaxies.
Astronomers find rare Earth-mass rocky planet suitable for the search for signs of life
A newly discovered exoplanet could be worth searching for signs of life. Analyses by a team led by astronomer Diana Kossakowski of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy describe a planet that orbits its home star, the red dwarf Wolf 1069, in the habitable zone. This zone includes distances around...
How smoke generated from large wildfires can impact local weather and make fires worse
A team of atmospheric scientists at Nanjing University, working with two colleagues from Tsinghua University and another from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, has found that the impact of smoke generated by large wildfires can result in increased fire intensity. In their study, published in the journal Science, the group used a variety of tools to measure the impact of soot and other particles emitted into the air during large wildfires.
Paper explores how researchers have responsibility for the stories they request and retell
Anette Bringedal Houge uses experiences from her own research projects to discuss ethical dilemmas researchers face when working on sensitive topics. "As researchers, we have the responsibility for the stories we request, are told, analyze, and retell. Do our descriptions or representations of violence provide an increased understanding of the field, the victims, the abusers, the acts of violence, the consequences of the violence and its response? Or does it only contribute to more, and quite similar, descriptions of violence? To sensationalism, where the victim becomes a character in violent narratives?" Anette Bringedal Houge says.
Researchers identify oldest bone spear point In the Americas
A team of researchers led by a Texas A&M University professor has identified the Manis bone projectile point as the oldest weapon made of bone ever found in the Americas at 13,900 years. Dr. Michael Waters, distinguished professor of anthropology and director of Texas A&M's Center for the Study of...
Researchers uncover a new method for generating spinning thermal radiation
Researchers at Purdue University have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of thermal radiation, uncovering a new method for generating spinning thermal radiation in a controlled and efficient manner using artificially structured surfaces, known as metasurfaces. The team, led by Zubin Jacob, Purdue's Elmore Associate Professor of Electrical and...
Study details timing of past glacier advances in Northern Antarctic Peninsula
Receding glaciers in the northern Antarctic Peninsula are uncovering and reexposing black moss that provides radiocarbon kill dates for the vegetation, a key clue to understanding the timing of past glacier advances in that region. A University of Wyoming researcher led a study that determined the black moss kill dates...
Protecting 30 percent of oceans a huge challenge for the planet
How do we go from protecting eight percent of marine areas to 30 percent in less than 10 years? This question is at the heart of a global forum in Canada this weekend aiming to save marine ecosystems under threat from overfishing, pollution and climate change. On the heels of...
Stuck in the rough: How aging reactor walls may exhibit lower erosion
As plasma circulates in a fusion device, the surface of the device that faces the plasma erodes. This releases particles of surface material. Most erosion occurs through a process called sputtering, where a particle strikes a surface and results in the ejection of atoms from that surface. The number of atoms eroded for each incident particle, known as the sputtering yield, varies depending on the angle at which the incident particle contacts the surface.
How can we know if we're looking at habitable exo-Earths or hellish exo-Venuses?
The differences between Earth and Venus are obvious to us. One is radiant with life and adorned with glittering seas, and the other is a scorching, glowering hellhole, its volcanic surface shrouded by thick clouds and visible only with radar. But the difference wasn't always clear. In fact, we used to call Venus Earth's sister planet.
Robots and AI team up to discover highly selective catalysts
Researchers used a chemical synthesis robot and computationally cost-effective AI model to successfully predict and validate highly selective catalysts. Their results are published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition. Artificial intelligence (AI) has made headlines recently with the advent of ChatGPT's language processing capabilities. Creating a similarly powerful tool...
