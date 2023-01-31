ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Gregg Popovich explains why he loves watching Jeremy Sochan

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan has emerged as one of the most productive rookies at this point of the season, and the ninth pick recently earned high praise from head coach Gregg Popovich.

Sochan is averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 46.2% shooting from the field in 44 games. He is seventh among rookies in scoring and sixth in rebounding. He is one of five first-year players to record at least one 30-point game.

The 19-year-old entered the season known as perhaps the top defender in his draft class. He has shown that ability nightly but is starting to evolve as an offensive player. Case in point: Sochan has scored in double figures in seven straight games, his longest streak of the season.

Popovich loves watching Sochan on offense.

He’s wild. He’s doing whatever he wants. I just love watching him. It’s kinda like watching Manu (Ginobili) when we first got him — I have no idea what he’s gonna do. He guards fives. He brings it up and plays point when Tre (Jones) is out of the game.

He does a little bit of everything. He’s really a competitive young man with a lot of skills that are just not honed and perfected. … He’s hungry, and he wants to be really good. He’ll make some glaring mistakes but veterans do the same thing so we’re thrilled with his progress.

Sochan also impressed Popovich with his changes at the free-throw line.

Of course, Sochan debuted a one-handed free-throw form on Dec. 19. He had been shooting 45.8% (11-of-24) from the stripe in 23 games prior to that point. Since then, though, Sochan is converting 76.7% of his attempts (46-of-60) in 21 games with the new form.

“Who else would do that?” Popovich said. “I would guess nine out of 10 players would say, ‘Pop, you’re crazy. I’m not doing that. I’m not going to shoot one-handed in front of 18,000 people.’ But he has the courage to do it and what, did he go from 35-40 to 80?”

After adding so many rookies into the mix this season, it was unclear what kind of roles the four players would see this year. However, Sochan has started in all but three games and is emerging as a do-it-all kind of player in San Antonio.

He continues to become more comfortable on the court as the season progresses and that is resulting in some great performances. The team was thrilled to add him through the draft and he looks to have a bright future ahead.

