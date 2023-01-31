ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Tennis Gears Up for Four-Match Weekend

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (4-0) continues its home stand with four matches this upcoming weekend. The Nittany Lions will face Mount St. Mary's (0-0) and Drexel (2-1) in a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET, before taking on UPenn (1-2) and Villanova (0-2) on Sunday.
Women’s Gymnastics Set for Road Tilt at No. 13 Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's gymnastics team (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) will travel to East Lansing, Michigan this weekend for a meet against No. 13 Michigan State (3-1, 2-0 Big Ten) in Jenison Field House on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Penn State will compete in...
Strong Second Half Lifts Lady Lions Past Wildcats

UNIVERSITY PARK — Ali Brigham led the Lady Lions with 19 points as Penn State (13-10, 4-8) secured a 74-64 win over Northwestern (8-14, 1-10) Thursday night in the Bryce Jordan Center. Brigham had the Lady Lions off to a hot start, making the team's four baskets in a...
Men's Lacrosse Hosts Lafayette in Season Opener Saturday at Holuba

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men's lacrosse opens its 2023 campaign on Saturday afternoon by hosing Lafayette. First faceoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Holuba Hall. Saturday, February 4 | 1 p.m. Watch- B1G+. Game Notes- Penn State (PDF) SERIES HISTORY. Penn State leads the series 2-0 as they...
Nittany Lions Drop Opening Match of Big Ten Match Play

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Penn State men's golf team dropped a tough 3-2 decision to Michigan in the opening match of Big Ten Match Play at the Hammock Beach Ocean Course Friday morning. Eighth-seeded Michigan defeated seventh-seeded Penn State 3-2 in the Friday morning match that was shortened...
Men’s Basketball Falls at #1 Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Penn State men's basketball team fell victim to a hot-shooting Boilermaker squad in an 80-60 road loss at #1 Purdue Wednesday night inside Mackey Arena. Seth Lundy led the Nittany Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Jalen Pickett contributed 12 points, seven assists...
No. 4 Men's Volleyball Set for Two Top-10 Opponents at Rec Hall

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The fourth-ranked Penn State men's volleyball team continues its challenging non-conference schedule this weekend as it hosts No. 10 USC and No. 2 UCLA for the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge. No. 13 Ohio State will also play the Trojans and Bruins at the event. BIG TEN/PAC-13...
Men's Gymnastics Set to Compete at Illinois

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.- Penn State men's gymnastics takes on its first conference road meet of the year at Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4. The competition will start at 5 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus. Penn State is ranked sixth in the Road to Nationals rankings and...
Dupcak, Hollin and O’Neill Claim Big Ten Preseason Honors

ROSEMONT, Ill.- Three Penn State women's lacrosse athletes are named Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch. Juniors Sammy Dupcak and Kristin O'Neill are joined by sophomore Ellie Hollin to round out the trio. Dupcak claims this title for the second straight year after being tabbed a Preseason Player to Watch...
No. 9 Men's Hockey Travels to No. 7 Ohio State for B1G Series

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 9th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions look to rebound and get back to their winning ways this weekend with a trip to No. 7 Ohio State for a Big Ten Conference series in Columbus on Friday and Saturday evening. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Friday, February 3...
Penn State Football Adds Chimdy Onoh to 2023 Signing Class

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. - Penn State football announced the addition of offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh to the 2023 signing class on Wednesday. Penn State has welcomed 23 student-athletes who signed National Letters of Intent to join the football program. Eleven of the signees have already enrolled – Mega Barnwell, Alex Birchmeier, Anthony Donkoh, Lamont Payne Jr., Ta'Mere Robinson, Tony Rojas, Joey Schlaffer, Jaxon Smolik, Zion Tracy, Elliot Washington II and J'ven Williams.
