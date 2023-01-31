Read full article on original website
KTBS
James Weldon Johnson
SHREVEPORT, La. - James Weldon Johnson wrote these words in a poem that later became the Black national anthem. "Lift every voice and sing. 'Til earth and heaven ring." Johnson was an author, an activist, a lawyer, and a diplomat. He also served as an executive secretary of the NAACP...
KTBS
Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. With 1200 tickets, the sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun...
KTBS
Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
KTBS
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Airline Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both...
KTBS
Mayor's statement regarding officer involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tom Arceneaux has been briefed about the officer involved shooting that occurred late Friday night. This incident resulted in the death of a citizen. In line with the Arceneaux Administration’s commitment to transparency, the Shreveport Police Department immediately notified the Louisiana State Police. LSP has taken over the investigation of the incident.
KTBS
Mansfield woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
STONEWALL, La. - A woman is dead following a crash Thursday evening in DeSoto Parish. It happened about 6 p.m. on Interstate 49, north of LA 3276. According to Louisiana State Police, Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield was killed. Authorities say an 18-wheeler was accelerating to highway speeds after getting...
KTBS
Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
KTBS
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Shreveport Police on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. The incident happened at the Villa Norte Apartments. Reports say it happened around 11:08pm, the shooting victim was a male with a gunshot wound to the...
KTBS
Krewe of Aquarius parade rolls Saturday in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, La. - They'll be letting the good times roll this weekend in Logansport. Everyone's invited to the family-friendly Mardi Gras Krewe of Aquarius parade that rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Krewe of Aquarius was established in 2001. Each year the River City Events Planning Committee hosts a free...
KTBS
Jonesboro woman killed in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. – A woman was killed following a crash around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Louisiana State Police said Troop G began investigating a three-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 507, west of LA Hwy 9. This crash claimed the life of Melissia Bolyer, 40. The initial investigation...
KTBS
AKC Dog All-Breed Show returns to Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - One of the largest dog shows in Arkansas wrapped up this weekend in Texarkana. Some of the best dogs, handlers, and judges from across the country attended the three-day event. The Kennel Club of Texarkana hosted the American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show at the Four States...
KTBS
Bossier Night Market hosting a Mardi Gras themed market
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Night Market is hosting a free Mardi Gras market Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2950 East Texas Street. The Krewe of Centaur, Krewe of Highland, and Krewe of Barkus and Meoux will be in attendance. There will be over 200 vendors and food trucks and live music.
KTBS
Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Country Cares Radiothon & African American History Parade Celebration
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Jeff discussed KRMD's Country Cares Radiothon and the African American History Parade Celebration.
KTBS
Renovation to Marshall High School estimated to cost $36M
MARSHALL, Texas - The Marshall ISD school board discussed the need for $36 million in planned renovations to Marshall High School but took no action on the question of holding a bond to fund all or part of those projects during a special meeting Thursday. The school board heard from...
KTBS
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Black History Month
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating Black History Month this February and recognizing the many accomplishments and contributions of African Americans both locally and nationally. Library programs throughout Caddo Parish will highlight the 2023 Black History Month theme of “Black Resistance” as well as educate and entertain library patrons with little known facts, arts and crafts, movie screenings, workshops and more. Black History Month programs will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish, and all programs are free and open to the public.
KTBS
Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
KTBS
UA Texarkana hosts early childhood education workshop
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As the U.S. job market continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the child care industry has lagged behind. In order to help fill the gap in the Texarkana area, the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana hosted an early childhood education workshop for daycare workers.
