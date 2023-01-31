ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

97 Rock

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park

A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers as well at Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting. Yakima Police say a man and...
YAKIMA, WA
themanual.com

These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022

There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Richland Suspect Tied to Triple Shooting Makes Getaway From Police

(Richland, WA) -- Police in Richland say they tried arresting someone tied to last week's triple shooting at a home off McMurray and Marshall. The suspect, identified as Michael Reep is on the run, after police moved in at a home off Venus Circle north of Gage in the Meadow Springs area. Authorities say Reep did not go quietly, instead driving his car into two parked patrol cruisers as he fled off. Authorities say this all went down around 5pm and officers deployed spike strips ahead of time to try and stop him. They say, in a statement posted on Facebook that since tonight's incident was not violent, the department could not chase him. Reep has still not been taken into custody and is considered armed and dangerous. Earlier Wednesday night, authorities thought they had sighted Reep in Pasco, but that turned out not to be the case.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam

Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
YAKIMA, WA
Idaho State Journal

Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
opb.org

Remembering Betty Roberts, an Oregon icon who flew with her own wings

For decades, Betty Roberts broke with social and political norms, leading the way for Oregon women in politics. As a state legislator in the 1960s and 70s, she championed women’s equality, civil rights and environmental protections. Following her political career, she served as the first woman on both the...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week

Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
OREGON STATE
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

