2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
Man Dies After Shooting At West Yakima Dog Park
A shooting at the Randall dog Park in Yakima Sunday has left one man dead. Yakima Police Officers as well at Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to the park on South 48th Avenue at about 2:36 pm Sunday for a report of a shooting. Yakima Police say a man and...
themanual.com
These rejected license plates sum up how the people of Oregon ended their 2022
There’s nothing more thrilling as an adult than driving around and seeing a really funny — or really horrible — license plate. The joys of being older, right? Sometimes the license plates are so bad you wonder if someone actually paid for them, or if they were an unfortunate victim of someone at the DMV with a ridiculous sense of humor. Check out this list of rejected vanity plates in Oregon in 2022 to see which one you would cringe to get or which one you would consider paying to sport on your car.
FOX 11 and 41
Washington’s vehicular pursuit law handcuffs when law enforcement can pursue an offender
RICHLAND, Wash. – A law in Washington is making it difficult for law enforcement to protect the community from dangerous offenders and situations. The Richland Police Department continues to look for Michael Reep. The officers say that Reep was involved in a deadly shooting on January 26th on McMurray...
KDRV
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
Richland Suspect Tied to Triple Shooting Makes Getaway From Police
(Richland, WA) -- Police in Richland say they tried arresting someone tied to last week's triple shooting at a home off McMurray and Marshall. The suspect, identified as Michael Reep is on the run, after police moved in at a home off Venus Circle north of Gage in the Meadow Springs area. Authorities say Reep did not go quietly, instead driving his car into two parked patrol cruisers as he fled off. Authorities say this all went down around 5pm and officers deployed spike strips ahead of time to try and stop him. They say, in a statement posted on Facebook that since tonight's incident was not violent, the department could not chase him. Reep has still not been taken into custody and is considered armed and dangerous. Earlier Wednesday night, authorities thought they had sighted Reep in Pasco, but that turned out not to be the case.
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
Man dead, believed to have killed 2 while on the run from Oregon police
Attempted murder and kidnapping suspect Benjamin Foster is dead, and investigators believe he killed two people while on the run in Oregon over the last week.
kpic
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
Police Warning of Power Bill Phone Scam
Every year a host of scams try and trick you into giving your money or financial information and many times the scammers disguise themselves as authorities or important technicians. That's the case in the latest scam being reported by the Yakima Police Department. Authorities say a "concerned citizen" recently told Officers they received a call from someone saying their Pacific Power bill was overdue.
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘Political theater’: ACLU Oregon urges action on homeless, public defender crises
As Oregon faces a homeless and public defender shortage crisis, the Oregon chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is calling for action and "real" solutions.
Man wanted for leaving a dead fish at 'The Goonies' house saved by Coast Guard in daring rescue
A man wanted by police in Oregon in a bizarre incident at a house featured in "The Goonies" was the subject of a daring Coast Guard rescue when he was tossed from a stolen boat as it capsized, authorities said.
opb.org
Remembering Betty Roberts, an Oregon icon who flew with her own wings
For decades, Betty Roberts broke with social and political norms, leading the way for Oregon women in politics. As a state legislator in the 1960s and 70s, she championed women’s equality, civil rights and environmental protections. Following her political career, she served as the first woman on both the...
philomathnews.com
How gas prices have changed in Oregon in the last week
Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, “helped to limit pump price increases,” according to AAA.
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
FOX 11 and 41
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before being cornered by officers and killing himself.
Oregonians affected by addiction call for more residential drug and alcohol treatment, access to overdose reversal kits
People from around Oregon brought their heartaches and triumphs in the state’s drug and alcohol addiction crisis to the Capitol this week. They shared many stories: A partner lost to a fentanyl overdose. A son forced to move out-of-state to find drug addiction treatment. A legislator who has stayed sober for nearly half a century.
