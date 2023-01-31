New Moorhead Citizens Government Academy aims to inform residents about the inner workings of city hall

Read full article on original website
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
Shinedown coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(West Fargo, ND) -- Another headlining act has been announced for the 2023 Red River Valley Fair. Rockers 'Shinedown' will take the grandstand stage on Friday, July 14th during the '10 best days of summer'. The rock band, which formed in 2001, is joining a star-studded lineup for the fair,...
Crash in Richland County injures two
(Mooreton, ND) -- Two women were hurt when two-vehicles collided in Richland County Thursday night. It happened on County Road 1, three miles north of Mooreton, just before 5:30pm. The State Patrol says 42-year-old Robyn Opatril of Wahpeton was driving a vehicle that failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a car driven by 39-year-old Leslie Reiland of Colfax.
Polk County Sheriff's Office: Garage fire damage mitigated following "good samaritan" pulling flaming vehicle from structure
(Gentilly, MN) -- Authorities are crediting a "Good Samaritan" for preventing a rural home from being set on fire in Gentilly. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of a garage fire at approximately 2:30 p.m on February 3rd. Following an investigation, authorities say the fire started with a skid-steer parked in a garage attached to a home.
Fargo Davies BBB HC Bart Manson Breaks Down How His Tight Knit Team Is Leading The EDC
Fargo Davies boys basketball head coach Bart Manson joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He discussed a tight race in the EDC, which players are breaking out for the Eagles, and more!
Fargo Library to host ‘Classics from the 1940s’ film series
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Library will host a film series starting February 5th at the Main Library featuring four classic movies from the 1940s. Local film critic Matt Olien has selected the films featured in this series and will introduce each movie and lead a brief discussion after the screenings. All films begin at 1 p.m. and are approximately 100 minutes long.
Fargo Force Forwad Announces College Commitment
Fargo Force Forward Boris Skalos has committed to playing D1 college hockey at Mercyhurst University. Skalos announced his commitment to Laker Hockey on his social media accounts on Friday afternoon. Skalos has tallied 4 goals and 4 assists in his first season with the Force in the USHL. The Clifton,...
