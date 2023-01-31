Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
Experts Outline Key Trends for Pharmacy in 2023
Biosimilars, staffing issues, and mail-order companies are key trends to watch. Q: What are some key trends you see coming for pharmacies in 2023?. Doug Long: Well, I guess the first one I would say, revolves around cough, cold and flu, respiratory virus, and COVID. You know, that was a big, big issue in at least the COVID season, the fears of vaccines was huge and 2021, a lot less than 2022. Then you had cough, cold and flu, and the respiratory virus came on the scene in late 2022—made it a pretty big, big flu season. And the question is, what happens next year? They’re talking about doing a once-a-year booster for COVID, which probably is going to happen. We'll have a kind of a take on how the flu season will go based on what happens in Australia. Australia had a big flu season this year, much bigger than it has had in the last five years or so, so it was very intense. That was an early predictor on us. So, that's the first one.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
pharmacytimes.com
City of Hope to Rebrand Cancer Treatment Centers of America Locations to Reflect Transition to National System
Branding Move and Leadership Additions Part of Effort to Deliver “One City of Hope” Experience to Patients Across National Clinical Network. City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, today announced that its subsidiary, Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA), will fully transition its clinical locations to City of Hope’s brand. CTCA locations in different cities will now be called City of Hope Atlanta, City of Hope Chicago and City of Hope Phoenix. In addition to the replacement of CTCA branding at clinical facilities, all marketing, advertising, communications and activities supporting these locations will reflect City of Hope’s name. A new advertising campaign will launch on Feb. 6 to communicate the name change in existing CTCA markets.
pharmacytimes.com
Expert: Mindful Art Practice Can Help With Wellbeing, Stress Management for Pharmacists
Tracey McGrath, PharmD, pharmacy manager at Sam’s Club, shares strategies to continue exploring art and play as an adult with a busy professional life to help maintain mental and emotional wellbeing. Pharmacy Times® interviewed Tracey McGrath, PharmD, pharmacy manager at Sam’s Club and founder, mindful art teacher, and meditation...
