Read full article on original website
Related
Craft Raises $32M to Help Companies Monitor Suppliers
Intelligence platform Craft has raised $32 million to help companies track supplier networks. The company announced the Series B equity financing Wednesday (Feb. 1), saying it would use the funds to accelerate research and development and deepen its go-to-market execution. Based in San Francisco, Craft offers a data platform that...
ACI Expands; Says It Covers Third of Countries Offering Real-Time Payments
Software firm ACI Worldwide says it is expanding amid a global boom in real-time payments. The expansion means ACI now covers about a third of the world’s countries that offer real-time payments services, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1). “ACI now powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time...
Unbanked and Mastercard Partner on Crypto Card Issuance in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard have partnered to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) card issuance in Europe. Through this partnership, the two companies will use their existing footprint in the United Kingdom and the continent to work with Web3 organizations to enable the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Iwoca Raises New Finance to Fund UK and German Businesses
Embedded lending firm iwoca has raised new finance to meet a rising level of demand. The firm has increased its funding line from £125 million ($153 million) to £170 million ($208 million) with Pollen Street Capital. It’s also increasing funding lines with other existing lenders, iwoca said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
ShopUp Raises $30M to Streamline B2B Commerce in Bangladesh
ShopUp has raised $30 million to expand its B2B commerce platform in Bangladesh. The firm will use the new debt financing to build supply chain infrastructure and expand the financial services it offers to small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), ShopUp said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release. “The new...
Dole, Food Producers Turn to Asset Sales Amid Ongoing Grocery Inflation
This week in grocery, food giants sell off major divisions and grocers take on QSRs. As food costs rise, some of the largest producers are selling off significant chunks of their business. For instance, agricultural giant Dole announced in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release the sale of its fresh vegetables division to Fresh Express, a subsidiary of competitor Chiquita.
Europe’s Budget Airlines Battle for Market Share as Competition Shrinks
Europe’s airlines are bouncing back from the pandemic-induced collapse of international travel. At least, some of them are. In a recently published trading update, British low-cost airline EasyJet announced an increase in passenger count to 5.43 million in December, representing a “load factor” of 87%. In other words, the budget airline managed to fill 87% of available seats on its flights.
FIs Leverage Trust, Security to Compete in EU Neobank Space
JPMorgan Chase is banking on digital to help grow its business in Europe. Less than 18 months after it launched its digital proposition Chase in the U.K., the global banking group is reportedly preparing to launch a digital bank in Germany, using its Berlin base, as part of a push into consumer banking in Europe.
SendFriend Buys DigiPli to Boost Sanctions Screening and AML Controls
B2B FinTech company SendFriend has acquired U.S. compliance provider DigiPli. The move will combine DigiPli’s anti-money laundering (AML) model with SendFriend’s cross-border payments solution for financial institutions (FIs) needing access to the U.S. market, SendFriend said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release. With this combination, SendFriend will...
Digital Bank Zopa Looks to M&As After $93M Fundraise
U.K. digital bank Zopa is looking to expand after raising $93 million in an equity round. The funding, announced Thursday (Feb. 2) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, will be used to meet the bank's capital requirements and support merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking. “Today’s equity round reaffirms the...
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
InPost to Open More Public Transport Station Lockers in Europe
InPost will open parcel lockers at public transport stations in Barcelona, Manchester and Rome. The Polish company announced on Thursday (Feb. 2) that it has signed agreements with public transport authorities in the three cities, building on a successful partnership with Transport for London which has seen InPost lockers installed in more than 60 sites across the capital.
Modern Marketplaces Put Fresh Spin on Old Industries and Payments Practices
Digital marketplaces are rewriting industry rulebooks, building new B2B relationships and modernizing historical processes. This is paradoxically most true, and most impactful, in those industries most resistant to change. So says Royce Neubauer, founder and CEO of Auto Hauler Exchange, whose company’s online marketplace platform is making vehicle hauling faster, easier and more profitable for both shippers and carriers.
Subprime Delinquencies Show Pressures of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Life
Rising delinquencies among subprime and near-prime borrowers reveal the strain of living paycheck to paycheck. In a spate of earnings reports these past few weeks, various lenders — banks and digital platforms among them — have spotlighted the fact that delinquencies and charge-offs are ramping back up, off pandemic lows, rapidly. And though many of these companies state that their lending portfolios’ metrics are manageable, and indeed are normalizing, the trends bear watching.
JPMorgan Payments Sees Dawn of ‘Treasurer as Influencer’ Era as Focus Shifts to Profits
With 2023 off to a running start, treasury is calling the shots differently, with a refined focus forged in the crucible of 2022. Julie Lubell, global head of Trends and Advisory at J.P. Morgan Payments, discussed with Karen Webster the new roadmap for investing and corporate strategies that take the triumphs and failures of the past three years and create something new.
Car Dealers Say High Prices Are Scaring Off Buyers
A spike in the price of new cars has both buyers and auto dealers worried. As The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Saturday (Feb. 4), some dealers say customers were already hesitant due to high prices and a shortage of affordable cars. Rising interest rates and a drop in used car prices have made things worse.
Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy
Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
Starbucks Rewards Members Grow 15% in Q4 but Controversial Changes Loom
Starbucks continues to grow its loyalty base, but upcoming unwelcome alterations could change that. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, shared in its first-quarter 2023 financial results Thursday (Feb. 2) that its loyalty program’s 90-day active membership base grew 15% year over year to 30.4 million.
Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments
Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
Google's New Focus on AI Includes $300M Anthropic Investment
Google is investing around $300 million in artificial intelligence (AI) firm Anthropic. The tech giant announced a partnership with Anthropic in a news release Friday (Feb. 3), with the companies saying the AI company chose Google as its preferred cloud provider. While the release did not mention Google’s investment, a...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0