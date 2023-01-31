ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming

Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Plant: Not Gonna Be On Cocaine And I'mma Whoop Benavidez's Ass!

Caleb Plant seemed to arrive at the official announcement press conference with the best of intentions. That didn’t prevent the former IBF super middleweight titlist from taking a parting shot at David Benavidez while the two were on stage Thursday afternoon at L.A. Live to promote their upcoming grudge match.
TENNESSEE STATE
Boxing Scene

Shadasia Green Stops Elin Cederroos In 6th Round, Becomes WBC’s Mandatory For Crews

NEW YORK – Shadasia Green beat the most accomplished opponent of her career Saturday night to move closer to the fight she really wants. Green stopped former IBF/WBA super middleweight champion Elin Cederroos in the sixth round of their WBC 168-pound elimination match on the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Her victory made Green the WBC’s mandatory challenger for undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews (8-1, 2 KOs), who defeated Cederroos on points last April 30 at Madison Square Garden to become their division’s fully unified champ.
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner: I Would Love To Fight Winner Of Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Rematch

If Alycia Baumgardner beats Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night, she’ll become women’s boxing’s fully unified 130-pound champion. Baumgardner makes the weight limit for her division comfortably, thus she can continue defending her titles later this year if she emerges victorious versus Mekhaled at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The 28-year-old Baumgardner is intrigued, however, by the possibility of becoming an undisputed champion in a second division.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Liam Wilson Feels Navarrete Got Long Count: I'll Review It, See What Happens

Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete visited the canvas, but he got back up to become a three-division world champion. Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) captured the vacant WBO junior lightweight world title with a hard-earned ninth-round technical knockout victory against Liam Wilson (11-2, 7 KOs) Friday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino Announced For April 8 At Prudential Center In Newark

Shakur Stevenson’s return to his hometown was officially announced Saturday. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com and other outlets, Stevenson’s fight against Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino will take place April 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Their 12-round main event, which ESPN will televise, was revealed Saturday as part of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, a college basketball showcase hosted by actor Michael B. Jordan, star of the “Creed” franchise.
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Navarrete: Wilson is a Warrior, He Landed a Shot That Stunned Me A lot

Glendale, Arizona - Emanuel Navarrete (37-1, 31 KOs) became a three division world champion, as he captured the vacant WBO super featherweight title on Friday night. Navarrete went through adversity in the fight. The Mexican slugger was dropped hard and was forced to rally as the fight played out to...
ARIZONA STATE
Boxing Scene

Alycia Baumgardner Drops Mekhaled Twice, Wins Decision To Become Undisputed

NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner left no doubt whatsoever about the outcome of this 130-pound title fight. Baumgardner dropped Elhem Mekhaled twice during the fourth round, hurt her badly during the seventh round and won their 10-round title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The 28-year-old Baumgardner became women’s boxing’s fully unified junior lightweight champion by defeating France’s Mekhaled, whose toughness made what was a one-sided fight on the scorecards entertaining.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Canelo Really Wants To Fight In Mexico On May 6th; I Think It'll Be John Ryder

NEW YORK – Canelo Alvarez might finally fight in his home country again. Promoter Eddie Hearn informed BoxingScene.com on Thursday that Alvarez’s next fight could take place in his native Mexico. Guadalajara’s Alvarez will return to the ring May 6, perhaps against John Ryder, and the undisputed super middleweight champion’s preference, according to Hearn, is to box in Mexico for the first time in more than 11 years.
Boxing Scene

Euro News: Sergio Garcia, Schwarzkopf vs. Vazquez, Costas Nanga, More

Universum heavyweight hopefuls Jose Larduet (9-0) and Mourad Aliev won their respective fights Saturday in Ludwigshafen (Germany) but failed to shine,. Larduet outscored Ukrainian Konstantyn Dovbyshchenko (9-12-1) over eight while Aliev (7-0) stopped Ali Kiydin (16-2) in the ninth to win the WBC International Silver title. Aliev won the WBC Mediterranean belt in his last fight and was an excellent amateur but as a pro, well, let's put it this way - there's plenty of room for improvement.
Boxing Scene

Benavidez: Plant Knows How The Canvas Feels; I'm Gonna Put It On That Motherf-----

David Benavidez is admittedly undecided on the outcome when he and Caleb Plant finally meet in the ring. Make no mistake; the unbeaten former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist is fully confident of coming out on top in their March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View headliner from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There are days when he believes it will end in a violent knockout. Other times, he envisions a long-drawn out beating.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano Becomes Undisputed, Decisions Erika Cruz in a War

NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano survived one of the toughest tests of her career Saturday night to make history and secure a huge payday for her next fight. One of best female fighters in boxing history got off to a very slow start against a relentless Erika Cruz, who demonstrated remarkable toughness as she fought through a grotesque gash on her forehead for six-plus rounds. Cruz’s constant aggression made matters difficult for Brooklyn’s Serrano, but Serrano still won their 10-round, 126-pound title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson: I'm Taking Over The Lightweight Division, My Run Starts on April 8

As BoxingScene.com previously reported, undefeated former two-weight world champion Shakur Stevenson will take on Japanese puncher Shuichiro Yoshino in a 12-round WBC lightweight title eliminator Saturday, April 8, at Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs), a former featherweight and junior lightweight world champion,...
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Baumgardner: If We Run it Back Wth Mayer, I Would Really Dog Her!

Alycia Baumgardner is in the form of her life and knows one more win will cement her spot as one of the best fighters on the planet as she meets Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed Super-Featherweight crown on Saturday night at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boxing Scene

Liam Wilson: I Think Navarrete's Come In Overweight And They Tampered With The Scales

Liam Wilson plans to have answers for everything Emanuel Navarrete brings into the ring. For now, his team demands answers for everything that happened at the scales. The visiting Australian contender was stunned at his announced weight of 126.3 pounds during Thursday’s official pre-fight weigh-in. Navarrete stepped on the same scale at 129.2 pounds under the supervision of the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission ahead of their vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (Friday, ESPN, 10:00 p.m. ET).
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Serrano: Jake Paul Will Do For Shadasia Green What He Did For Me; Extremely Talented Woman

NEW YORK – Amanda Serrano is certain fans will want to see more of Shadasia Green once they become familiar with one of the few women in boxing who knocks out her opponents. Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul, signed Green recently. Green (11-0, 10 KOs), of Paterson, New Jersey, will make her debut under Paul’s promotional umbrella Saturday night, when she will battle Sweden’s Elin Cederroos in a 10-round, 168-pound WBC championship elimination match on the Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

Comments / 0

Community Policy