South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife

One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
And The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Winner Is…

After a month of consuming pounds beef patties and endless side of fries, the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle has a new champion. Over 24,000 votes were recorded in this year's friendly downtown competition. A record number of 32 restaurants showcased their creative and tasty burgers. But who came out on top?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores

Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
