South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
Sioux Falls Brewery Lands on Nationwide “Must Visit” List
Sioux Falls is home to a ton of unique restaurants, breweries, and tourist destinations. Recently, one brewery in the Sioux Empire was recognized nationally as a 'must visit' during a trip to our great city. WoodGrain Brewing, which is located in historic downtown Sioux Falls, was noted in the recent...
And The Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle Winner Is…
After a month of consuming pounds beef patties and endless side of fries, the 10th Annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle has a new champion. Over 24,000 votes were recorded in this year's friendly downtown competition. A record number of 32 restaurants showcased their creative and tasty burgers. But who came out on top?
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores
Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
Sioux Falls ‘Citizens’ Police Academy’ Registration Now Open
Sioux Falls is giving you a chance to channel your inner Tackleberry with the start of the New Year. The Sioux Falls Police Department has just opened up the application window for its 2023 Citizens’ Police Academy. They aren't looking for a wannabe Mahoney, Hightower, and Jones, but they...
The Bulls and Broncs Return to Sioux Empire Fairgrounds
The bulls and the broncs and the athletes who ride them are coming back to Sioux Falls. Check out Bulls and Broncs at The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11, 2023. Korkow Rodeos is once again loading up the rough stock and is the Stock Contractor...
