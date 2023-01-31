Read full article on original website
NBC New York
2016 Trump Campaign in $450,000 Lawsuit Settlement Voids Worker Non-Disclosure Pacts
The 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump agreed to invalidate its employee non-disclosure agreements in a $450,000 settlement of a federal court lawsuit. The plaintiff, Jessica Denson, who had worked as a campaign aide, will receive $25,000 under the deal, with the rest of the money going to cover legal fees and costs.
Nearly 600,000 Migrants Released Inside US Since 2021 With No Immigration Court Date
Nearly 600,000 migrants who crossed the U.S. border since March 2021 have been released into the U.S. without being charged or given a date to appear in court, according to data obtained by NBC News, and thousands have even been dropped from the program that was supposed to track them.
Jury Finds Musk, Tesla Not Liable in Securities Fraud Trial Following ‘Funding Secured' Tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was found not liable in a shareholder class-action suit stemming from 2018 tweets in which he said he was considering taking Tesla private. The Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter CEO was sued by Tesla shareholders over a series of tweets he wrote in August 2018 saying he had "funding secured" to take the automaker private for $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Democrats Renew Push for National Paid Family and Medical Leave Program
This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, which lets qualifying workers take unpaid time off to care for loved ones or recover from their own health issues. Democrats are introducing legislation to address gaps in the law's coverage, with the ultimate goal of putting...
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Surveillance Balloon
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon. The FAA issued a ground stop in parts of North Carolina and South Carolina on Saturday afternoon "to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort." The high-altitude balloon was initially spotted over Billings, Montana, on...
