pharmacytimes.com
Public Health Matters - Importance of Advocacy in Pharmacy
Kathy Pham, PharmD, BCPPS, senior director of Policy and Professional Affairs at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP), discusses her experience at ACCP and why advocacy is important to health care and the profession of pharmacy. This week's episode features Kathy Pham, PharmD, BCPPS, senior director of Policy and...
pharmacytimes.com
Impact of Pharmacist-Led Diabetes Management
A community-based multidisciplinary team can have a significant impact addressing health disparities and diabetes management. More than 11% of American adults have diabetes, with an estimated annual total of $327 billion spent on medical costs and loss of work productivity related to the disease.1. Diabetes disproportionately affects people of lower...
pharmacytimes.com
Technology Can Help Ease Provider Burnout, Access to Health Care
The need for pharmacists to return to a more clinically-focused role became apparent as the COVID-19 pandemic revealed gaps in patient access to care across the country. We’ve both worked as pharmacists and that means we’ve both spent time trading phone calls and faxes with physicians and patients in order to fill a single prescription. Now, imagine repeating that process dozens of times, if not more, every day for traditional medications. Never mind the twists and turns of the specialty medication roller coaster.
thepennyhoarder.com
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
businesspartnermagazine.com
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
pharmacytimes.com
Barriers to Drug Access for Patients with Hemophilia A
In her closing thoughts , Lisa Schrade, PharmD, discusses current barriers to care as well as the upcoming direction of treatment for patients with hemophilia A. Lisa Schrade, PharmD: The financial aspect is one of the major barriers to access patients are experiencing. Making sure that the patient is enrolled in a plan that adequately covers their needs and that they have an employer that offers sick time if they need to use that for any kind of incidental issues. But another barrier is demographics. A lot of our patients live in very rural areas. They don’t have access to a hospital or a facility that has any knowledge, or the products themselves, to be available to assist the patient if there is an emergency. So they’re relying on their own education, and some of these patients come from very poor backgrounds so their knowledge base is very minimal. That’s another restriction that prevents their care.
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
pharmacytimes.com
States With Legal Medical, Recreational Cannabis Policies Do Not Have Significantly Higher Rate of Psychosis-Related Outcomes
This is the largest known study to consider medical and recreational cannabis policies with US psychosis-related health care claims. New research indicates that there is not a statistically significant association between rates of psychosis-related health outcomes and states that have medical and recreational cannabis polices, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Acknowledges Need for New Regulatory Framework for Cannabidiol Products
The agency also denied 3 citizen petitions asking for CBD products to be marketed as dietary supplements. In a new statement, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock, MD, said officials with the FDA have concluded that existing regulatory frameworks for foods and supplements are not appropriate for cannabidiol (CBD), and they will work with Congress to find alternatives.
pharmacytimes.com
NACDS Conference: TikTok May Become the Next Big Health Search Engine
Social media can leverage pharmacists as personalities and help influence which topics the public discusses and the data they consume, presenter says. Tik Tok is changing the way the public views health, health care, and wellness, Brian Owens, MBA, senior vice president of commerce strategy and inclusive commerce at VMLY&R COMMERCE, said during a presentation at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Regional Meeting 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Phys.org
Combating severe cancer with a new drug delivery system
Peritoneal cancer is difficult to treat and has a poor survival prognosis. But a new and effective nanomedicine delivery system is offering some hope. The company is called NaDeNo and is well underway with the development of a new cure for cancers that have spread to the peritoneal cavity. It is a spin-off from SINTEF, where the technology was developed over a period of more than ten years within nanomedicine research.
pharmacytimes.com
Medical Cost for Substance Use Disorder in US Employer-Sponsored Insurance Population More Than $35 Billion
Alcohol-related disorders were the most expensive substance type that contributed to total estimated medical cost. Investigators were able to quantify the annual medical cost of substance use disorders (SUDs) among patients with employer-sponsored insurance (ESI), according to investigators in a study published in JAMA Network Open. The investigators used recent financial transactions—total inpatient, total outpatient, and outpatient drug expenditures of ESI enrollees with SUD—to estimate that private insurance paid $1.1 trillion in total US personal health care expenditures in 2018.
ajmc.com
Contributor: How Improved Clinical Terminology Supports Efficient, Accurate Data Analytics
Developing a terminology strategy that reflects real-world practice and industry standards can help data scientists and other allied data professionals efficiently and accurately identify clinically relevant insights that help improve the health of populations and individual patients. At the heart of many advanced analytics projects in health care is the...
pharmacytimes.com
Tumor Microbiome Linked to Immunotherapy Success in Sarcoma Patients
New UC Davis study finds relationship between tumor microbiome and immune system in patients with soft tissue sarcoma. In a significant new study, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers have uncovered a link between a patient’s microbiome and their immune system that can potentially be used to improve the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. This type of cancer is found in connective tissues like muscle, fat and nerves.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Sutimlimab-jome with Long-Term Safety, Efficacy Data for Cold Agglutinin Disease
The updated label now includes patients with cold agglutinin disease with or without a history of transfusions. The FDA has approved an expanded label for sutimlimab-jome (Enjaymo, Sanofi) with new long-term safety and efficacy data for individuals with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), to now include patients with or without a history of transfusions.
healthcareguys.com
The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: A Comprehensive Guide
Most of us take medication on at least a weekly basis. Whether it’s the paracetamol you take for a headache or your daily contraceptive pill, we don’t often think of where that tablet has come from. However, in reality, there’s an entire team of researchers and manufacturers that...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Advisory Committee Vote to Simplify COVID-19 Regimen
COVID-19 vaccines are known to have one of the most complex schedules that the average pharmacist has ever had to manage for a vaccine directed towards a single preventable disease. COVID-19 vaccines have been available for only approximately 2 years and have already undergone multiple revisions to the recommended vaccine...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
How IT can help long-term care slice through the ‘noise’
As long-term care facilities emerge from one of the most challenging periods in the sector’s history, they still find themselves hindered by old problems. Information technology holds the promise to help facilities cope under less-than-favorable operating conditions. “One of the biggest challenges is the influx of devices,” said Deric...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds’ platform provides a way for manufacturers to inject digitisation in processes - Kalkine Media
EarlyBirds connects manufacturers with outside digitisation innovators through its ‘award-winning’ platform. It operates two key programs -- Explorer for long-lasting solutions, and Challenger to address specific and immediate needs. Co-founder Kris Poria has spoken about the need for the supply chain and logistics industry to introduce digitisation for...
cioreview.com
Key Advantages of Cognitive Computing
Cognitive Computing has numerous advantages, such as improving service quality and employee productivity. It also plays a key role in customer interaction and experience. FREMONT, CA: The term cognitive computing refers to technology platforms that simulate the human thought process and incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and signal processing. The capabilities may include machine learning, reasoning, natural language processing (NLP), speech and vision recognition, and human-computer interaction (HCI).
