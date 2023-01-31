In her closing thoughts , Lisa Schrade, PharmD, discusses current barriers to care as well as the upcoming direction of treatment for patients with hemophilia A. Lisa Schrade, PharmD: The financial aspect is one of the major barriers to access patients are experiencing. Making sure that the patient is enrolled in a plan that adequately covers their needs and that they have an employer that offers sick time if they need to use that for any kind of incidental issues. But another barrier is demographics. A lot of our patients live in very rural areas. They don’t have access to a hospital or a facility that has any knowledge, or the products themselves, to be available to assist the patient if there is an emergency. So they’re relying on their own education, and some of these patients come from very poor backgrounds so their knowledge base is very minimal. That’s another restriction that prevents their care.

