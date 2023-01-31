Read full article on original website
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
FA Cup on TV: Man Utd, Spurs & Man City television selections confirmed for fifth round
The televised games for the fifth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup have been confirmed, with ties including Man Utd, Spurs and Man City selected.
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: Spurs' new stadium baptism ignites City's bogey team era
Revisiting Tottenham's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the 2018/19 Champions League quarter-finals.
Bayern Munich accused of being 'obsessed' with signing Barcelona players
A report in Spain has claimed that Bayern Munich are 'obsessed' with and 'fixated' on signing Barcelona players.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
The Man Utd matches Casemiro will miss through suspension
The Manchester United games Casemiro will miss following his red card against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time top scorer
Harry Kane scored the 267th Tottenham goal of an incredible career in N17 to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer ahead of Spurs icon Jimmy Greaves. Ka
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea WSL: Player ratings as Blues rise to league summit
Player ratings from Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea in the WSL
PSG 2-1 Toulouse: Player ratings as Ligue 1 leaders hold on for nervy win
Match report & player ratings from PSG 2-1 Toulouse in Ligue 1.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Player ratings as Sean Dyche makes winning start as Toffees manager
Sean Dyche's first game in charge of Everton saw his new side beat Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park.
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Player ratings as lacklustre Blues disappoint in derby clash
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Fulham.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea determined to sign Osimhen; Maguire to leave Man Utd
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Victor Osimhen, Harry Maguire, Ansu Fati and more.
Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month for January
Mikel Arteta has been named the Premier League's Manager of the Month for January 2023.
What is a Premier League deal sheet?
A deal sheet can play a crucial part in Premier League transfers. Here's all you need to know.
Darwin Nunez makes Luis Suarez first Liverpool season comparison
Darwin Nunez compares his first season at Liverpool to Luis Suarez as he targets improvement next year.
Miles Barron: The story behind Barcelona's mysterious first full-time manager
A look at the story behind Miles Barron, Barcelona's mysterious first full-time manager appointed in 1912
Atlanta United sign Peruvian center-back Luis Abram from Granada
Atlanta United have strengthened their defensive options with the signing of center-back Luis Abram from Spanish Segunda side Granada. A 33-time Peru international, Abram has signed a four-year deal with the Five Stripes through the 2026 MLS season. The 26-year-old arrives after Atlanta allowed both George Campbell and Alan Franco...
