With Showtime Merging Into Paramount+, Erin Calhoun to Oversee Streaming and Cross-Company Publicity; Susan Lundgren Exits

NEW YORK (AP) — The first English-language television broadcast of the U.S. men’s soccer team in its new media contract was seen by 416,000 viewers on TNT. Last Saturday’s 0-0 exhibition draw against Colombia, which started at 7:37 p.m. EST, was seen by 540,000 in its Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo for a combined audience of 956,000, according to Nielsen. NBC said an additional 33,000 streamed the Spanish telecast on Peacock, raising the Spanish audience to 573,000 and the overall to 989,000.

2 DAYS AGO