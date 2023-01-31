Read full article on original website
MontCo, Berks Liquor License-Holders Cited in January
ALLENTOWN PA – A total of 70 complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties were received by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement during January 2023, according to its month-end report. Troopers assigned...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Retired postal service inspector opens campaign for Lebanon County district judge seat
Michael Corricelli, a former Air Force officer and retired federal agent, said Friday he will run for an open magisterial district judge seat covering the Palmyra and several surrounding Lebanon County municipalities. “I have dedicated my life to serving our country and community,” Corricelli said Friday in a release announcing...
Door of opportunity opens with Main Street designation for Perry County
Perry County’s designation as a regional Keystone Communities Main Street was announced by Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello on Jan. 26 at Wilderlove Coffee Company in Duncannon. The designation will enhance the quality of life for residents by supporting businesses in Blain, Duncannon, Landisburg, Liverpool, Marysville, Millerstown, New Bloomfield, New Buffalo and Newport.
Clover Farms to be sold to New Jersey-based dairy company
Clover Farms Dairy announced last week that the company plans to sell its assets to Cream-O-Land Dairy, a dairy company based in Florence, N.J. In a press release, Clover Farms said an asset purchase agreement has been executed, in which a subsidiary of Cream-O-Land will acquire the assets and operations of Clover Farms.
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
Preservationist trying to save historic Hoke House in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For what could be the final time, the historic Hoke House in Spring Grove, York County, will be illuminated on Thursday evening. The electricity to the 250-year-old stone house will be turned off on Friday and will likely be demolished soon. The Hoke House dates...
Large cave under Pennsylvania home reopened after being closed for 70 years
A unique house in Pennsylvania houses a secret cave in its basement that was off limits for almost 70 years. Until now. The Black-Coffey Caverns, originally called the Baker Caverns, can be entered again after almost three-quarters of a century have passed by. The house, owned by Dara Black, is located in the Franklin County community of Williamson. Black does tours that are conducted as open house events, where visitors...
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
PA residents were asked what they want to change about state House. Their answer: less partisan deadlock
As the Pennsylvania state House remains deadlocked, members of the public told Speaker Mark Rozzi they want more bipartisan cooperation, open primaries, and less reliance on constitutional amendments.
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home....
The Haunting Museum In Pennsylvania That Celebrates All Things Paranormal
Pennsylvania’s rife with the paranormal. No matter where you travel in the state, you’re sure to hear tales of the paranormal and ghostly legends. Chances are pretty good that you’ll experience the paranormal at least once during your stay in Pennsylvania. This haunting museum in Pennsylvania is a must-visit, even if you’re not totally convinced the paranormal exists. It just might change your mind.
Streets of Success: Last year, Harrisburg chose a unique way to honor two community leaders: Judith Hill and Rev. Billy Gray
Made hot dogs for you and your friends, probably. Or delivered petitions to the White House. Answered middle-of-the-night calls from suicidal teens. Stood in court with children who had no parental support. Was one of President George H.W. Bush’s 1,000 Points of Light. “You talk about a queen and...
Students, staff medically evaluated after fire at Lancaster County technical school: reports
About 10-15 people received medical attention Friday after being exposed to smoke from a dryer fire at the Lancaster County Career Technology Center, according to news reports. The fire began around 8 a.m. at the technical school’s Mount Joy campus. CBS 21 reported the fire was brought under control within...
Republicans endorse Carluccio for seat on Pa. high court
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Republican Party officials voted Saturday to endorse a Montgomery County judge, Carolyn Carluccio, to be the party’s nominee in this year’s election for an open state Supreme Court seat. Party committee members voting at their meeting in Hershey backed Carluccio over two other judges...
Pa’s first avian influenza cases in 2023 detected in central Pa. poultry flocks
Cases of the highly contagious strain of avian influenza continue to affect poultry flocks in central Pennsylvania. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the disease was recently detected in two flocks in Lancaster County. About 32,800 birds were affected at a commercial duck facility and another 3,200 birds impacted at a second farm, according to USDA data.
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
Newport man enters race for Perry County commissioner
Retired small business owner Frank Campbell announced Friday he will seek a Republican nomination for Perry County Commissioner. “As a lifelong Perry County resident, committed family man, retired small business owner, and civic and community organization leader, I truly care about the place we call home and the values we share,” Campbell said in a statement launching his campaign.
