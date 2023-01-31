Friday and Saturday brought record-breaking low temperatures to New England as an Arctic front swept through the region. According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s low temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday broke the previous record of minus 5 degrees from 1881, and Worcester’s temperature of 10 degrees below zero broke the 1931 record of minus 7 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached minus 10 degrees, breaking the 1886 record of minus 2, and in Worcester, temperatures flew past the previous record of minus 4 degrees set in 1934, reaching 13 degrees below zero.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO