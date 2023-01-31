ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning

A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
MEDFORD, MA
universalhub.com

Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston

Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges

The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says

The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester police to begin use of body cameras Feb. 27

Police officers in Worcester will begin using body-worn cameras on Monday, Feb. 27, according to a report submitted to the City Council. The department began researching the use of body cameras in 2018 and completed a pilot program involving 20 officers in 2019. The department purchased 300 cameras from Axon Enterprises Inc., which also provided 16 hours of training for officers who would be wearing the cameras.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

6-year-old boy dies in Orleans house fire

A 6-year-old boy died Saturday night when fire swept through an Orleans home, the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed. According to Orleans fire officials, firefighters responded to an 8:40 p.m. report of smoke and fire in a residence at 171 Route 6A. Flames were reported coming from the second floor of the 2 1/2-story building by first responders.
ORLEANS, MA
MassLive.com

Low temperature records broken in Boston, Worcester this weekend

Friday and Saturday brought record-breaking low temperatures to New England as an Arctic front swept through the region. According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s low temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday broke the previous record of minus 5 degrees from 1881, and Worcester’s temperature of 10 degrees below zero broke the 1931 record of minus 7 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached minus 10 degrees, breaking the 1886 record of minus 2, and in Worcester, temperatures flew past the previous record of minus 4 degrees set in 1934, reaching 13 degrees below zero.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Boston police seek missing 12-year-old

The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
BOSTON, MA
