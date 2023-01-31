Read full article on original website
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning
A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
universalhub.com
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Boston Police officers face charges in connection with $200,000 overtime scheme
A group of current and former Boston Police officers is facing additional charges in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into overtime fraud inside the department, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. Lt. Timothy Torigian, 57, of Walpole, Officer Kendra Conway, 52, of Boston, retired Sgt....
25 Investigates: Boston doctor allegations
“You are saying this doctor performed a procedure on the wrong body part?” “There was a needle broken off in a patient’s liver?” “Did the patients have any idea that this was happening?” A Boston doctor...under investigation.
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Serious Incident at Alewife MBTA Parking Garage- “motorist’s actions were intentional”
Cambridge, MA – The Cambridge Fire Department, along with the Cambridge and Transit Police and Pro EMS, responded to a vehicle crash with injury at the top level of the Alewife MBTA Parking Garage earlier this afternoon. According to images of the incident, the vehicle was left hanging over the edge of the structure.
whdh.com
Police conducting death investigation after body found in Boston’s North End
BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after Boston police say a body was found in the North End early Saturday. Officers responded to the body near Columbus Waterfront Park around 3:25 a.m. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air...
Funeral honors slain Duxbury children as mother Lindsay Clancy faces charges
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
East Boston Man Gunned Down By Former Employee At Brockton Dollar Tree: DA
State and local police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that claimed the life of a man from East Boston this week.Police responded to reports of gunshots at the Dollar Tree at 999 North Montello Street in Brockton around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Plymouth C…
NECN
Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says
The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy arraignment date set on charges of killing 3 children
A court date is now set for Lindsay Clancy, 32, as she continues to recover in a Boston hospital after an alleged suicide attempt on the night of the killings of her three young children, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following...
Worcester police to begin use of body cameras Feb. 27
Police officers in Worcester will begin using body-worn cameras on Monday, Feb. 27, according to a report submitted to the City Council. The department began researching the use of body cameras in 2018 and completed a pilot program involving 20 officers in 2019. The department purchased 300 cameras from Axon Enterprises Inc., which also provided 16 hours of training for officers who would be wearing the cameras.
6-year-old boy dies in Orleans house fire
A 6-year-old boy died Saturday night when fire swept through an Orleans home, the State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed. According to Orleans fire officials, firefighters responded to an 8:40 p.m. report of smoke and fire in a residence at 171 Route 6A. Flames were reported coming from the second floor of the 2 1/2-story building by first responders.
Worcester police investigating Aetna St. shooting that injured 31-year-old man
The Worcester Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that injured one. The department issued a news release Friday stating that around 12:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to Aetna Street for a ShotSpotter activation. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old male shooting victim. He was given aid and brought to the hospital, police said.
Low temperature records broken in Boston, Worcester this weekend
Friday and Saturday brought record-breaking low temperatures to New England as an Arctic front swept through the region. According to the National Weather Service, Boston’s low temperature of 8 degrees below zero on Friday broke the previous record of minus 5 degrees from 1881, and Worcester’s temperature of 10 degrees below zero broke the 1931 record of minus 7 degrees. On Saturday, Boston reached minus 10 degrees, breaking the 1886 record of minus 2, and in Worcester, temperatures flew past the previous record of minus 4 degrees set in 1934, reaching 13 degrees below zero.
Boston police seek missing 12-year-old
The boy was reportedly last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School at 20 Outlook Road in Mattapan. A 12-year-old Dorchester boy has been reported missing, according to Boston police. Adrian Nelson Gaines was last seen Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., leaving...
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
How cold did it feel? Wind chill values across Massachusetts for Feb. 3-4
It hit 10 degrees below zero in Boston overnight, the first time it got that cold on that date since 1957 when it hit minus 12, according to the National Weather Service. But as temperatures across Massachusetts plummeted into negative double digits Feb. 3 and 4, what it felt like was much colder.
In '93 case of Holly Piirainen, authorities say clothing could hold answers
SPRINGFIELD — Authorities have renewed their call for the public's help in the case of Holly Piirainen, voicing hope that the person responsible for the little girl's death will someday be brought to justice during a Wednesday-morning press conference. The case dates to Aug. 5, 1993, when Holly, 10, was last seen by...
$100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Brockton on Saturday
A $100,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at a Brockton gas station on Saturday. The winning ticket, which was from the game “Mass Cash,” was sold at Speedway and was the highest lottery prize won in the state on Saturday. The next-highest prizes won in Massachusetts on Saturday...
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
