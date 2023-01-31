Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment
An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
scitechdaily.com
High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan
Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
3 News Now
Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day
Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Popculture
Hot Chocolate Recall Issued
Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'
COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
A woman went to the ER with 'severe' abdominal pain and discovered herbal tea had damaged her liver
The woman recovered after she stopped drinking the tea that contained ingredients including aloe vera.
msn.com
My face is melting off due to a rare disease
A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.
What meds do you need in case of nuclear war? WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for emergencies
The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting data and research for related medical treatment that emerged in the last decade.
msn.com
Looking to lose weight in 2023? The choice between a bag of Fritos and a multigrain bagel might not be as simple as you’d think.
If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s weight-loss resolution, you may also be trying to figure out which foods to reach for when hunger hits. Some recent dietary research from Tufts University offers surprising guidelines about what constitutes healthy choices. As in, you may be better...
The 3 Types of Anti-Inflammatory Tea That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Drink Most
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
