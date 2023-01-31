ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Scientists Are Testing an Old Cough Medicine as a Parkinson's Disease Treatment

An important clinical trial for Parkinson’s disease has just gotten underway in the UK. The placebo-controlled Phase III trial will test whether a long-existing cough medication can slow down the progression of the neurodegenerative condition and improve people’s quality of life. Earlier studies have suggested that the drug can interact with brain proteins key to the development of Parkinson’s.
MICHIGAN STATE
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
3 News Now

Researchers discover a link between bacteria in the mouth and deadly brain abscesses

The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
ScienceAlert

COVID Autopsies Reveal The Virus Spreading Through The 'Entire Body'

COVID-19 is defined as a respiratory infection, but the effects of the novel coronavirus are certainly not confined to any one organ. Dozens of recent autopsies show persistent evidence of SARS-CoV-2 throughout the body, including in the lungs, the heart, the spleen, the kidneys, the liver, the colon, the thorax, muscles, nerves, the reproductive tract, the eye, and the brain.
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
msn.com

My face is melting off due to a rare disease

A man in India is constantly gawked at due to a rare affliction that has left his face looking like it’s melting off — but says he’s loved and respected nonetheless. “People make fun of me and call me different names but I did not bother about them,” Govardhan Das, 52, told Jam Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy