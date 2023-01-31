ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

Man shot, killed in Littlefield on Monday night, PD said

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUiUo_0kXiHbde00

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — One person was shot and killed in the 200 block of Cole Street in Littlefield on Monday night, according to the Littlefield Police Department.

Police said officers were called for an “unresponsive person” around 11:15 p.m. Edward Jimenez, 30, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

Deadly crash in Wolfforth, 2 from Ropes involved, DPS said

“The Littlefield PD is currently investigating this open case with the assistance of the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Rangers,” a press release stated.

Police said there was no “discernable and articulable threat to the public.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

VFDs responded to fire in Lubbock County, people displaced

LUBBOCK, COUNTY, Texas — Volunteer firefighters from Shallowater, West Carlisle and New Deal responded to a fire in the 5000 block of North County Road 1770 Sunday afternoon. Deputies from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded. “When deputies arrived, they found the home fully engulfed,” LCSO said....
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD’s Major Crimes Unit locates missing Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department provided an update on the search for a missing woman, Rosa Irma Sandoval. According to the LPD update, Rosa Irma Sandoval, 47, was located and was safe at home. Police did not provide any further details. LPD’s Major Crimes Unit...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Teen charged in shooting near East 27th & Teak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an east Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries. Police responded to the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Feb. 1 at 5:14 p.m., according to officials. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Alexander May found guilty of manslaughter in 2017 deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury took 31 minutes to find Alexander May guilty of manslaughter of a wrong-way crash that killed Jonathan Pesqueda, 18, in 2017. May was tried in the 364th District Court, with William R Eichman II as the presiding judge. May, of Midland, was accused...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 people injured in southwest Lubbock crash, traffic delays expected

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in southwest Lubbock. Police stated a two vehicles crashed in the intersection at 82nd Street and Upland Avenue just after 3:15 p.m. The truck involved in the crash turned on its side. Two people were moderately injured in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD searching for suspects in Central Lubbock robbery, assault

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday it was searching for four suspects in a Central Lubbock robbery. According to LPD, the robbery took place in the 4300 block of 23rd street just 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD also said it appeared to be three black males and one unknown male.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Law enforcement impersonators targeting people in the Hub City, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that in the last month, it received multiple reports of law enforcement impersonators attempting to scam locals over the phone. In their latest tactic, scammers used local area codes and the names of real law enforcement officers, claiming they have arrest warrants and trying […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy