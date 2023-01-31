Man shot, killed in Littlefield on Monday night, PD said

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — One person was shot and killed in the 200 block of Cole Street in Littlefield on Monday night, according to the Littlefield Police Department.

Police said officers were called for an “unresponsive person” around 11:15 p.m. Edward Jimenez, 30, was pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

“The Littlefield PD is currently investigating this open case with the assistance of the Lubbock Police Department and the Texas Rangers,” a press release stated.

Police said there was no “discernable and articulable threat to the public.”

