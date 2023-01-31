Pedestrian killed in hit and run in West Baltimore

Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that occurred on January 25.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of West North Avenue to investigate an injured pedestrian due to a hit and run.

Bill Fink

Police say the victim, 31-year-old Jessica Tiller, was struck on the corner of West North Avenue and Carey Street while trying to cross. The vehicle was traveling northbound.

A woman who did not wish to be identified heard this eye witness account of the hit-and-run accident.

“My friend was telling me about it, and she said there was a car going 80 miles per hour down North Street and they hit the girl and kept going,” the woman told WMAR 2 News, “My friend that was telling me about it told me that her head and her face instantly swelled up. It was awful she said.”

Tiller was pronounced deceased on January 30.

Police believe that the suspect vehicle is a 2019-2023 Hyundai Sonata in black color.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact crash team investigators at 410-396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.